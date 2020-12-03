Markham Stouffville Hospital names mental health services to recognize local family's transformational gift

The Nanji family is among MSH's most generous donors. Supporting our hospital since 1993, they have contributed to countless MSH fundraising initiatives to enable excellent patient care, with this gift being their most monumental to date. And still the Nanji family vows to continue to support the highest priority needs of the hospital for generations to come.

"Gulshan and Pyarali Nanji continue to transform lives in Canada. Their multi-million dollar gift to MSH continues to build on their passion for health care and their extraordinary legacy of giving back. We are so grateful to the Nanji family for this investment in patient care in our community," says Suzette Strong, CEO, MSH Foundation.

Pyarali Nanji is the president and CEO of Markham-based Belle-Pak Packaging Inc. – one of Canada's Top 50 Best Managed companies. Respected and admired for his talent in business and his leadership in the Markham community and beyond, Mr. Nanji has received many accolades, including the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award from Transformation Institute for Leadership & Innovation, as well as the highly prestigious Anthony Roman Award in 2017.

"On behalf of the City of Markham, I would like to thank the Nanji family for their generosity and commitment to bettering the lives of residents in their support of MSH," says Mayor Frank Scarpitti, City of Markham. "I have had the privilege of knowing the Nanji family and I am continually thankful for their commitment to service, exceptional character and inspiring generosity."

Gulshan and Pyarali Nanji are motivated by a desire to give back to their adopted country and have donated millions of dollars to hospitals and causes that are close to their hearts. MSH is proud to be among the Nanji family's charities of choice.

"Our community celebrates the generosity of the Nanji family with this donation that empowers and de-stigmatizes all things related to mental health and mental illness," says Dr. Rustom Sethna, Chief of Psychiatry, MSH. "On behalf of the many who will benefit from this monumental gift for years to come, I express our deepest gratitude to Mrs. Gulshan Nanji and Mr. Pyarali Nanji. You make an immeasurable impact on the lives of this community."

While the money supports the hospital as a whole—including the purchase of life-saving medical equipment and innovative technology—it will also serve to inspire and innovate change in the mental health services provided at MSH. MSH has established a regional reputation for its mental health programs and services and is a well-known leader in patient care. In naming this patient care space of almost 40,000 sq. ft. in recognition of the Nanji family for this transformational gift, MSH will continue to elevate its brand and reputation as a leader in clinical care, as well as help contribute to the de-stigmatization of mental illness.

The Gulshan and Pyarali Nanji family often gives anonymously and has asked MSH to hold the amount of their gift in confidence

For a high resolution photo, click to download here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/txf47szltsup1rl/AAAUGwwdf4Y2fwG2W57tFqG_a?dl=0

Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation exists to enable the growth of Markham Stouffville Hospital by raising funds and awareness for its ongoing priorities and needs. Donations from the community fund life-saving medical equipment that helps to ensure the delivery of first-class health care at MSH. For more information visit mshf.on.ca.

SOURCE Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation

For further information: please contact: Madeline Cuadra, Director, Marketing & Donor Engagement, [email protected] | 905-472-7373 ext. 6970, Mobile: 416-877-8425

Related Links

http://www.msh.on.ca

