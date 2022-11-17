Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation's inaugural The Fortune Ball to promote community pride within local Chinese-Canadian community

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) Foundation will host its inaugural The Fortune Ball presented by TD. Guests will come together at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites to enjoy an enchanting evening filled with elegant charm and outstanding entertainment.

The evening will feature emcee, Jennifer Hsiung, host of CP24 Breakfast, along with other special guests. North America's premiere tribute band, Bee Gees Now will bring the musical experience of the original Bee Gees to today's stage in a captivating live tribute to the multi-platinum kings of disco.

Please join us for an evening to celebrate the modern tradition of Chinese culture all to help bring a lifetime of care closer to home. Interviews available in both English and Chinese during the gala. Translated media alert in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

Where: Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites, 8500 Warden Ave., Markham, ON



When: Saturday, November 26, 2022

6 p.m. Cocktail Hour

7 p.m. Ballroom doors open

7:30 p.m. Welcome and Chinese dance performances

8 p.m. Speeches

9:30 p.m. Lion Dance and Bee Gees Now performance Who: Jo-anne Marr, President and CEO, Oak Valley Health

Suzette Strong, CEO, MSH Foundation

Kenny Wan, Gala co-chair

Alan Kwong, Gala co-chair

Stephen Li, Gala co-chair

Gordon Chan, Gala co-chair

David Ho, Gala co-chair

Please RSVP by Thursday, Nov 24, 2022 to [email protected], for more information, please visit: mshfortuneball.ca

Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation exists to enable the growth of Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) by raising funds and awareness for its ongoing priorities and needs. Donations from the community fund life-saving medical equipment that helps to ensure the delivery of first-class health care at MSH.

For further information: MSH Foundation media contact: Viann Li, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, E: [email protected] T: 905-472-7373 ext. 6647 C: 647-870-0822