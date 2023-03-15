Markham Real Estate Conference Set to Offer Valuable Insights and Networking Opportunities for Investors and Professionals

MARKHAM, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Real estate investors and professionals from across the Greater Toronto Area are set to gather in Markham for a highly anticipated conference focused on the latest trends and developments in the industry. The event, which is being held at the Downtown Markham Presentation Centre on Thursday, March 23rd, promises to offer insights and networking opportunities for those looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Downtown Markham Real Estate Conference (CNW Group/Big City Realty Inc., Brokerage)

Organized by Big City Realty Inc., Brokerage, the conference is expected to attract real estate investors from throughout the region especially those looking to invest in Markham. The one-day event in the evening will feature a range of expert speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with valuable insights into the current state of the real estate market and updates for the local community.

Topics covered at the conference will include market updates, the Downtown Markham's current and future developments and information about the upcoming Markham Campus of York University. Attendees will also have the chance to learn about the latest trends in financing and investment from RBC and hear from Sorbara Law on how to navigate the complex legal purchasing process for pre-construction condos.

One of the highlights of the conference will be a keynote remark from the Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti who will also be presenting the donation cheque to the Markham Stouffville Foundation. All proceeds of the event ticket sales will go towards the hospital's foundation. Additional panelists include Randy Pettigrew, who serves as the VP of Land Development for The Remington Group and the Deputy Provost of the York University Markham, Gordon Binsted. The speakers are set to provide an informative discussion about the current master plan site of Downtown Markham, in addition to their vision for future developments. They will also highlight the opportunities at Markham York U, its upcoming programs, facilities, and expected opening day.

In addition to the expert speakers, the conference will also feature a range of networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with other professionals in the industry and to build valuable relationships. Whether you are a seasoned real estate professional or just getting interested in learning more about the Markham community, the conference promises to provide valuable insights and opportunities to learn from the best in the business.

Registration for the conference is now open. This is a ticketed and catered event with ticket proceeds going to Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation.

For more information and to register visit: www.bigcityrealty.ca/dtm. With so much to offer, this is one real estate event you won't want to miss.Top of FormBottom of Form

