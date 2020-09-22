Marketing Communications Agency of the Year, Retina, Names Lynn Kozak as Managing Partner in Canada

Retina continues to accelerate business in Canada, North America and around the world despite challenging economic times

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Retina, a leading global communications and technology services company and ANA Agency of the Year, has named Lynn Kozak as a Managing Partner and Director of its Canadian office. Starting immediately, Lynn will team up with Chief Executive Officer Ted Kohnen and Managing Partner Silvian Centiu to contribute to the agency's marketing and technology offerings and culture while growing the organization in Canada.

Based in Toronto, Lynn will take on a key role as the company continues to grow in the Canadian market. She is responsible for managing strategic client relationships and collaborating with agency experts to deliver Retina's Demand and Brand Marketing, Digital Experience, Digital Transformation, and Data Science services.

Retina's roster of clients includes market leaders such as the Bank of Montreal, Cisco, eXp World Holdings, HP Enterprise, IBM, ING, Jumio, Kohl's, Stanford University, Thermo Fisher Scientific, U.S. Department of State, UnitedHealth Group, and Vodafone.

Lynn has over 20 years of marketing experience in sectors as distinct as technology, media, sports & entertainment, not-for-profit, government, packaged goods, software, and more. Her contributions in these various sectors have earned her a National Sports Forum's ADchievement Award, Mobius Award, New York Festival Award, Summit Creative Award, and RSVP Award. Her formal education includes a mix of degrees and certifications in Marketing, Business Administration, Project Management, Leadership, Innovation, and English Literature.

"We're excited to have Lynn join our company at this very exciting time. Despite these unprecedented times globally, Retina has experienced growth in all aspects of business. Lynn's successful track record, energy, and overall strategic capabilities make her the ideal person to lead our growth in Canada," says CEO Ted Kohnen.

Managing Partner and co-founder Silvian Centiu notes that "Lynn's skills, versatility, and marvelous energy are a key addition to our team. With Lynn on board, we will expand our Canada operation in size and quality and are looking forward to matching the world-class results we have achieved in our other markets."

Earlier this year, Retina received the much-vaunted "Agency of the Year" title at the 47th Annual Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 Awards. The ANA's B2 Awards recognize marketing excellence in the global B2B sector, with entries received this year from agencies and companies the world over.

Kozak says, "When the opportunity arose to join the recipient of ANA's prestigious 2020 Agency of the Year award, I seized it. When you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, you take it. Then you work your tail off so that you earn the right to keep it … which is precisely what I plan to do."

Retina Managing Partner, Lynn Kozak

