Marketing as a Revenue Engine Helps Nonprofits Navigate Funding Instability, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With nonprofit organizations facing increasing volatility in funding sources, many continue to treat marketing as a discretionary expense rather than a driver of financial stability. Recent insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that marketing, when structured as a system rather than a series of campaigns, can improve revenue visibility, strengthen donor relationships, and support more predictable funding outcomes. The firm's recent report, The Cheapest Hedge Against Nonprofit Funding Instability, outlines how nonprofit marketing and fundraising leaders can reposition their strategy to better support revenue resilience under constrained conditions.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Funding instability is becoming a defining challenge for nonprofit organizations as grant disbursements slow, donor behavior shifts, and economic pressures persist. Info-Tech Research Group's findings indicate that many organizations remain exposed due to limited visibility into revenue pipelines and an overreliance on episodic fundraising efforts. The firm's newly published report, The Cheapest Hedge Against Nonprofit Funding Instability, shows that organizations that treat marketing as an operational system rather than a communications function are better positioned to maintain continuity and adapt to disruption.

A recent report from Info-Tech Research Group, The Cheapest Hedge Against Nonprofit Funding Instability, outlines how nonprofit marketing and fundraising leaders can reposition their strategy to better support revenue resilience under constrained conditions. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The global research and advisory firm's report points to growing structural pressure across the nonprofit sector. Delays in grant funding, fluctuating donor participation, and increased expectations from boards and funders are forcing leadership teams to rethink how revenue is generated and sustained. While many organizations respond by reducing discretionary spend, the research suggests that cutting marketing efforts can further reduce visibility into future funding and weaken donor engagement at a time when stability is most needed.

"Marketing is not a discretionary function in nonprofits; it's a primary mechanism for sustaining revenue," says Julie Geller, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Leaders need to move beyond campaign thinking and build systems that improve visibility into donor behavior, strengthen retention, and support more predictable funding outcomes."

Key Challenges Nonprofit Leaders Face in Managing Funding Volatility

Despite increased awareness of financial risk, nonprofit organizations continue to encounter persistent challenges that limit their ability to respond effectively:

Heavy reliance on a small number of funding sources, increasing exposure to disruption.

Limited visibility into future revenue pipelines and donor behavior.

Declining donor retention alongside growing pressure to demonstrate impact.

Resource constraints that lead to reduced investment in marketing and engagement efforts.

Info-Tech's Six Pillars of Marketing Resilience

To help nonprofit marketing and fundraising leaders strengthen revenue stability, Info-Tech's report, The Cheapest Hedge Against Nonprofit Funding Instability, highlights six priorities that reposition marketing as a system for sustained growth and funding resilience:

Optimize the Ideal Organizational Profile: Use data-driven segmentation to focus on high-value donors and partners that improve long-term revenue predictability.

Use data-driven segmentation to focus on high-value donors and partners that improve long-term revenue predictability. Align Donor Strategy With CSR Priorities: Position initiatives to align with corporate and ESG priorities, securing more stable, long-term funding partnerships.

Position initiatives to align with corporate and ESG priorities, securing more stable, long-term funding partnerships. Retain and Expand the Donor Base: Strengthen engagement through personalized, data-informed donor journeys that improve retention and reduce revenue volatility.

Strengthen engagement through personalized, data-informed donor journeys that improve retention and reduce revenue volatility. Grow Smarter With AI Lookalike Modeling: Leverage first-party data to identify and acquire new donors who mirror the highest-value supporters.

Leverage first-party data to identify and acquire new donors who mirror the highest-value supporters. Amplify Impact Through Data-Driven Storytelling: Translate outcomes into clear, compelling narratives that build trust and strengthen funder confidence.

Translate outcomes into clear, compelling narratives that build trust and strengthen funder confidence. Optimize Revenue Models: Diversify funding approaches and align revenue strategies to measurable outcomes to reduce exposure to instability.

Nonprofit organizations are increasingly being evaluated on their ability to demonstrate measurable impact, maintain financial stability, and adapt to changing funding conditions. Info-Tech's report, The Cheapest Hedge Against Nonprofit Funding Instability, emphasizes that nonprofits that reposition marketing as a core revenue function, rather than a discretionary cost, are better positioned to navigate uncertainty and sustain mission-critical operations.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Julie Geller, and access to The Cheapest Hedge Against Nonprofit Funding Instability report, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418