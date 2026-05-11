Tech CEOs Risk Slower Growth and Weaker Investor Confidence From Misaligned Front-Office Metrics, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With pressure mounting on software leaders to deliver predictable growth, many organizations still lack the front-office metrics needed to connect revenue, retention, customer value, and operational improvement. Info-Tech Research Group's newly released blueprint, Optimize the Right Metrics to Scale Your Business, outlines a structured approach to help tech CEOs align stakeholders, benchmark performance, and build the measurement discipline required to scale with confidence.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Predictable growth remains out of reach for many software companies when metrics are disconnected from revenue goals, customer value, and the processes that drive performance. According to Info-Tech Research Group's recently published blueprint, Optimize the Right Metrics to Scale Your Business, tech CEOs need more than high-level revenue reporting to scale successfully. The firm's resource indicates that CEOs need a disciplined approach to front-office metrics to help leadership teams diagnose performance gaps, align priorities, and drive continuous improvement across sales, marketing, and customer success.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Six-Step Approach to Align Front-Office Metrics and Scale Performance (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The global research and advisory firm's findings show that investment continues to flow toward companies that can demonstrate predictable revenue growth, scalability, and operational discipline. However, many startup and growth-stage leaders often lack the measurement frameworks needed to connect performance signals to business outcomes, weakening board confidence and limiting their ability to scale.

"Most companies are drowning in metrics but starving for insight," says Shashi Bellamkonda, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When every team tracks different numbers, nobody owns the full picture. Benchmarks change that. When you know where you stand against industry standards, you can diagnose what's broken, not just that something is broken. Aligning sales, marketing, and customer success around a shared set of revenue metrics closes that gap, surfaces problems earlier, and gives leaders something credible to bring to investors and boards."

Metric Misalignment Limits Growth and Decision-Making

Info-Tech's blueprint explains that organizations often struggle with fragmented measurement practices, ineffective board reporting, weak alignment between executive and functional teams, and difficulty linking metrics to revenue outcomes. These challenges are frequently compounded by limited analytics capabilities, disconnected revenue tracking and forecasting tools, and operations of Martech systems that are not integrated with analytics.

Info-Tech's Six-Step Approach to Align Front-Office Metrics and Scale Performance

To help software leaders move from fragmented measurement to scalable performance, Info-Tech's blueprint details a structured methodology to improve metric alignment, strengthen accountability, and support continuous improvement across teams:

Assign Resources: Executive leadership identifies the people, budget, and tools needed to support a structured metrics improvement initiative. Educate Stakeholders: Leaders align teams on the importance of the right metrics and how those metrics connect to revenue, customer value, and scalable growth. Establish Process and Metrics Ownership: Functional leaders define clear accountability for the processes and metrics that influence performance across sales, marketing, and customer success. Measure Processes with Benchmarks: Teams evaluate performance using internal data and industry benchmarks to identify where gaps may be limiting growth. Identify Gaps and Develop an Action Plan: Cross-functional leaders prioritize the most important improvement opportunities and build a plan to address performance gaps. Implement Metric-Improvement Problem Solving: Teams execute the improvement plan, monitor progress, and repeat the process across key metrics as the organization moves from early-stage to mid-stage to at-scale.

By following the structured approach outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, software leaders can move beyond fragmented measurement and build a disciplined, metrics-driven culture that supports predictable growth. Aligning front-office metrics with business outcomes enables CEOs to improve visibility, strengthen decision-making, and drive more consistent performance.

The firm's Optimize the Right Metrics to Scale Your Business resource provides a practical framework to turn measurement into a strategic advantage. With clear accountability and continuous improvement practices in place, organizations can scale with confidence and deliver sustained business value.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Shashi Bellamkonda, and access to the complete Optimize the Right Metrics to Scale Your Business blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418