Marketing Agency Celebrates 10-Year Milestone in Strategic Growth

HALIFAX, NS, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BeResponsive Media, a leading business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) marketing agency specializing in the public safety and security, education, and health sectors, celebrates its 10th anniversary on June 2. Founded in 2015 by David Tonen and Garth Holmes, the company has evolved from a full-service marketing firm to a strategic agency with extensive industry experience.

"To hit 10 years is a testament to the sacrifices and hard work our team has invested in overcoming obstacles, challenges, and creating strategic differentiation in our work," says David Tonen, CEO of BeResponsive Media. "Being an entrepreneur involves taking many risks, and Garth and I have navigated every challenge with unity to forge our pathway forward. It's exciting to see our business evolving and experiencing success!"

What began as a two-person operation with a vision to bring integrity and transparency to marketing has grown into a specialized agency serving clients with targeted expertise. COO Garth Holmes explains the company's strategic evolution: "Ten years ago, BeResponsive was a standard marketing job shop. Since 2020, we have niched down to focus our expertise on B2B and B2G marketing in the public safety and security, education, and health sectors. And we're seeing amazing results."

The company's journey includes several relocations to accommodate growth – from its first office in downtown Halifax on Hollis Street to Workspace Bedford, and later expanding to its current location at Brookline Plaza in 2021. The team has also grown from two to seven members during this time.

BeResponsive Media has maintained its commitment to local talent, building a collaborative team culture that fosters creative problem-solving to deliver exceptional results for clients throughout North America. This approach has proven resilient through challenges, including the global pandemic.

Today, the agency's specialized services include:

Strategic marketing implementation for public safety and security, educational, and health sectors

Fractional CMO services

Integration strategies for marketing and sales alignment

Digital360 – strategic opportunities and digital landscape overview

The company commemorated this milestone with a celebration on May 31, marking a decade of growth, adaptation, and success in an ever-evolving industry.

