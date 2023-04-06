Marketa Evans named the new president and CEO of Colleges Ontario

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Marketa Evans, the vice-president of government and stakeholder partnerships at Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), has been selected to be the next president and CEO of Colleges Ontario.

"I am incredibly excited by this tremendous opportunity," Evans said. "A strong college sector is essential to the strength of Ontario's workforce and to helping greater numbers of people find rewarding careers.

"I'm proud of CICan's many achievements advancing college education at the national level and look forward to building on the Ontario colleges' successes in my new role. We can ensure more students acquire the professional qualifications and expertise to succeed in this rapidly evolving economy."

Evans begins the new role on May 4. She comes to the position with a wealth of senior management experience in the public and private sector, in government and in post-secondary education.

Prior to her time at Colleges and Institutes Canada, she was the vice-president of community programs and vice-president of innovation at WoodGreen Community Services. She also previously served as the vice-president of strategy at the United Way of Greater Toronto and had a senior role in the federal government.

Evans earned her PhD in international relations at the University of Toronto and was an adjunct faculty member at the university for seven years. She also spent six years as the executive director at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs.

Evans replaces Linda Franklin, the former president and CEO of Colleges Ontario, who retired last month after more than 16 years at the organization.

"We are thrilled Marketa with her incredible experience and leadership will be joining us," said Glenn Vollebregt, the chair of Colleges Ontario and president and CEO of St. Lawrence College.

"College students, programs and graduates are integral drivers of the provincial and global economy.

"The quality of a college education speaks for itself, reflecting the skills and talents industry and employers need. I'm confident we will build and further strengthen our system as Marketa and her team continue advocating for Ontario colleges."

