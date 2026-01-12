Markel Insurance appoints Preeti Gureja as Chief Risk Officer, US and Bermuda

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Preeti Gureja as Chief Risk Officer, US & Bermuda, subject to any required regulatory approvals. In her role, Gureja will lead the risk agenda across Markel's US and Bermuda insurance operations and report to Henry Gardener, Chief Risk Officer, Markel Insurance.

Gureja's appointment underscores Markel's commitment to embedding risk in decision making and strengthening resilience while enabling purposeful, growth oriented risk taking aligned with Markel's values. She will focus on supporting underwriting, reinsurance and capital decisions with forward looking analysis and clear risk appetites, integrating risk insight into planning and portfolio steering, and enhancing risk reporting and regulatory engagement across US and Bermuda entities.

Gureja brings deep enterprise risk management experience from senior roles at Chubb and AIG. At Chubb, she served as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management, leading a global team. She led risk reporting to boards, executive management and regulators, and advanced industry thinking on emerging risks, including cyber, climate and geopolitical exposures. Earlier in her career at AIG, she helped build the firm's risk framework, overseeing risk appetite, capital planning challenge and stress testing. She holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a B.E. in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering.

"Preeti is a proven enterprise risk leader who combines analytical rigor with practical judgement. She has a strong track record of turning risk insight into better decisions, whether through clear risk appetites, robust scenario work or disciplined reporting," said Henry Gardener, Chief Risk Officer, Markel Insurance. "As we continue to embed risk in the way our businesses plan and price, scale our risk intelligence, and strengthen regulatory dialogue, Preeti's experience across complex portfolios and evolving risk landscapes will help us take the right risks, in the right way, for the right reasons. I'm delighted to welcome her to Markel."

"Markel's entrepreneurial culture and long term orientation resonate strongly with my philosophy that risk should be both a safeguard and an enabler of growth," said Preeti Gureja. "I'm excited to partner with colleagues to bring forward looking analysis, clear appetites and pragmatic challenge to the forefront of decision making. By sharpening our use of data and scenarios, and by aligning empowerment with accountability, we can support sustainable growth and build an even more resilient franchise across the US and Bermuda."

Gureja will be based in New York.

