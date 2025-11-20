Markel announces collaboration with Greenhouse Specialty Insurance Services to deliver innovative environmental solutions

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Markel Insurance ("Markel"), the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today a strategic collaboration with Greenhouse Specialty Insurance Services, LLC ("Greenhouse Specialty"), an innovative program administrator specializing in environmental casualty insurance products.

Founded by Josh Rubin and Geoff Bernardo, Greenhouse Specialty blends traditional underwriting experience with a cutting-edge technology platform designed to streamline the underwriting process.

"We are thrilled to team up with Greenhouse Specialty," stated Jeff Lamb, President of Programs, Alliances, and Insurtech at Markel. "Environmental risks present significant complexity and challenges. Leveraging Greenhouse Specialty's experience and innovative strategies, we have developed a program that effectively addresses these exposures while also enabling our clients to pursue sustainable growth with assurance. The Markel Style aligns well with Greenhouse Specialty's values, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship together."

A key element of Greenhouse Specialty's operating model is its limited distribution channel. "We're not chasing volume. We're building precision," said Bernardo. By offering selective access, Greenhouse Specialty empowers brokers with unique solutions that help them differentiate, compete with confidence, and win with clarity. "Limited distribution is how we ensure our brokers get the attention, support, and solutions that truly make a difference," said Rubin. This model also enables their underwriters to consistently deliver on the company's commitment to exceptional service.

Rubin and Bernardo each have a track record of building successful programs. Together, they saw an opportunity to do something innovative. With complementary strengths and a shared vision, they set out to collaborate on a new venture in the environmental market - one rooted in innovation, responsibility, and long-term impact. Their goal: to create something that not only drives growth but also reflects the values they've built their reputations on. The idea of the Greenhouse Specialty name offered a quiet power of a greenhouse itself - a space designed to nurture, protect, and accelerate growth. It's a name that reflects the intention to create a place where potential is cultivated, resilience is built, and growth isn't just possible - it's expected.

"We built Greenhouse Specialty to prove that doing business the right way, putting people and purpose first, can drive exceptional results. Markel shares that belief, and this collaboration gives us the platform to scale it in a way that changes what brokers can expect in how they do business," said Rubin.

"We're honored to work with Markel. Their people-first culture, long-term vision, and innovative mindset make them the perfect fit for Greenhouse Specialty. Their deep experience in the environmental casualty space adds tremendous value to this collaboration, and together, we're ready to deliver innovative solutions that equip brokers to lead with confidence and redefine service standards," said Bernardo.

Together, Markel and Greenhouse Specialty are committed to creating meaningful growth opportunities - grounded in teamwork, powered by a high level of service, and built to last.

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

About Greenhouse Specialty Insurance Services, LLC

Greenhouse Specialty Insurance Services, LLC is a Richmond-based program administrator, focused on environmental solutions for contractors and consultants. By combining industry expertise with cutting-edge AI Technology, they are providing curated offerings and a service model that puts brokers ahead of the curve. Learn more at www.greenhousespecialty.com.

