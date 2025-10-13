Markel International appoints Tom Hillier as CUO and announces new international structure

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Tom Hillier as Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), subject to regulatory approval, alongside a new structure for its international operations.

In this newly defined role, Hillier will oversee underwriting strategy and governance across Markel's international operations, working closely with business leaders to drive profitable growth, enhance underwriting discipline, and strengthen broker and MGA partnerships.

Tom Hillier, Chief Underwriting Officer, Markel International

Hillier brings more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, most recently serving as Managing Director – Specialty, after launching the insurer's new Specialty practice within its International Wholesale division in 2023. Before joining Markel in December 2023, Hillier was Managing Director of Specialty at Brit Insurance. Prior to that, he held roles spanning both Property and Casualty, with a particular focus on improving underwriting performance.

Alongside this appointment, Markel International is implementing a new structure for its international operations, reflecting the scale the business has achieved and positioning it for the next phase of growth.

Before the end of the year, Markel International will move from two divisions – Wholesale and National Markets – to five distinct businesses:

Asia-Pacific

Canada

Europe

London Market (comprising Marine & Energy, PFR & Cyber, and Specialty)

UK

The changes are designed to simplify decision-making, sharpen customer focus, and support our ambition to put Markel on the map by creating a framework where each business can scale independently and make decisions that best suit their markets.

The newly created London Market business – including our international teams located in the US – will bring together Markel International's three product areas – Marine & Energy, PFR & Cyber, and Specialty – under one leadership team. The company will shortly begin an open process to appoint a Managing Director, London Market, who will build on Markel's strong market position in Lloyd's and the London Market.

All five businesses, together with the new CUO role, will report directly to Andrew McMellin.

As part of these changes, the roles of Wholesale Managing Director and National Markets Managing Director will no longer exist. Henrik Bjørnstad, former National Markets Managing Director, will leave the business at the end of the year.

Andrew McMellin, President of Markel International, commented: "Tom's appointment as CUO is a key step in ensuring we have the right leadership in place to drive underwriting excellence and deepen our long-term partnerships with brokers and MGAs.

"The structural changes we've announced today are about setting Markel International up for long-term success. They give each of the five new businesses the clarity and focus they need to grow and deliver for our clients and brokers.

"I'd also like to thank Henrik for his leadership and the many valuable contributions he's made over more than a decade with Markel International. I'm deeply grateful and wish him every success in his next chapter."

