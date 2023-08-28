Mark Your Calendars: Taste of the Junction Coming Soon

Indulge in the Flavours of the Local Resto-Bars in the Beloved Junction Neighbourhood this September

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The vibrant neighbourhood of the Junction is excited to announce its first-ever, Taste of the Junction. This extraordinary culinary event unites 14 exceptional local businesses, offering a delectable array of flavours and beverages for all to enjoy. Presented by The Junction Business Improvement Area (BIA) in partnership with the Stu Sells Realty Team , this highly anticipated event on Saturday, September 9, 2023 (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) on McMurray Avenue is destined to be the highlight of the food lovers' summer calendar.

Nestled in the heart of Toronto, the Junction has long been known for its unique character, thriving arts scene, and diverse community. As the neighbourhood evolves, The Junction BIA remains committed to preserving its charm and supporting local businesses. Taste of the Junction is a testament to this commitment, showcasing our popular resto-bars culinary talents and offerings. The Junction BIA is dedicated to continuously reimagining and utilizing the available public spaces to create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

In addition to the mouthwatering delights offered by our local resto-bars, Taste of the Junction is part of The Junction Pop-Up Music Series , an initiative to revitalize the live music sector. This series has featured weekly outdoor shows from June to Sept., providing a platform for local musicians to showcase their talent and create a lively and engaging atmosphere in the Junction. The series will culminate with an exceptional outdoor stage performance in September featuring Kiwi Jr., a notable headliner.

"The Taste of the Junction event and The Junction Pop-Up Music Series is part of our larger vision to create a thriving and inclusive community where residents and visitors can experience the best of local cuisine and live entertainment," says Carol Jolly, Executive Director of The Junction BIA. "By supporting our local resto-bars and musicians, we aim to drive economic growth, increase foot traffic, and create a unique identity for the Junction."

Participating Businesses:

Bevi Birra (3072 Dundas St. W.) Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen (2998 Dundas St. W.) Chica's Chicken (2853 Dundas St. W.) Clandestina Mexican Grill & Bar (2901 Dundas St. W.) Dirty Food (3070 Dundas St. W.) Gabby's Junction (3026 Dundas St. W.) Indie Alehouse (2876 Dundas St. W.) Kanto by Tita Flips (2986 Dundas St. W.) Padaria Toronto (3035 Dundas St. W.) Playa Cabana Cantina (2883 Dundas St. W.) Taste Seduction (399 Keele St.) The Alpine (2872 Dundas St. W.) The Friendly Thai (3032 Dundas St. W.) The Sweet Potato (108 Vine Ave.)

About The Junction BIA

The Junction BIA is a non-profit organization that supports and promotes the local business community in the Junction neighbourhood of Toronto. Representing diverse businesses, including restaurants, retail shops, art galleries, and more, working collaboratively to enhance the neighbourhood's economic vitality and cultural vibrancy.

