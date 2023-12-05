Mark Vineis appointed as the new Country President of Novartis Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Novartis Canada announces that Mark Vineis has been appointed to the role of Country President, effective as of January 1, 2024. Mark brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the organization, with more than 25 years in the industry and in a variety of leadership roles within Novartis US.

As Country President, Mark will take overall leadership of the Novartis strategy within Canada, focused on developing innovative healthcare solutions to address the evolving needs of patients in four primary therapeutic areas: Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Oncology, Immunology and Neuroscience.

"I am excited and honoured to take on this role within Novartis, and I am eager to begin working with stakeholders from across the Canadian healthcare system to improve the health of millions of Canadians," said Mark Vineis, Country President, Novartis Canada. "I am thrilled to be leading a team that has such deep knowledge and a sincere commitment to advancing patient outcomes in Canada, and I am looking forward to collaborating with them in pursuit of our common purpose to reimagine medicine."

Mark joined Novartis US in June 2016, where his responsibilities included the commercialization of the biosimilar portfolio for Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals as Vice President, Market Access and Patient Services, and subsequently leading the Pharmaceuticals Access Strategy & Commercialization teams. In 2020, as Vice President and Head of US Market Access, Mark was named to the US pharmaceuticals leadership team, highlighting his team as a centre of excellence and a hub of critical importance.

Mark succeeds former Country President Andrea Marazzi, who moved to a new position within Novartis in September 2023.

About Novartis

Novartis is a focused innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide. Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 600 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system, and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. For more information visit www.novartis.ca.

