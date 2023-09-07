The design ethos behind Mark's WorkPro and L'Equipeur Pro stores revolves around enhancing convenience for industrial patrons. The product assortment in each Mark's WorkPro and L'Equipeur Pro store is curated to the specific local market and the unique industrial needs of the community. The stores will curate an assortment of industry leading owned and national brands, featuring names like Dakota, Carhartt, and Timberland Pro.

"These stores are meticulously crafted to cater to the exacting needs of our industrial clientele," said PJ Czank, President, Mark's. "Our team remains steadfast in our commitment to enriching our customers' lives, and simplicity plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. The WorkPro and L'Equipeur Pro locations are poised to offer industrial customers an expansive, dedicated selection of work gear, all within an expedited and efficient shopping environment."

Designed to align with the demands of industrial customers, these stores embody the essence of simplicity – enabling customers to swiftly access the essentials they require and promptly resume their tasks. The incorporation of features such as Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) lockers further bolsters this straightforward shopping strategy.

The inaugural Mark's WorkPro and L'Equipeur Pro store has officially opened its doors today at 5004 98 Ave NW, Edmonton, conveniently situated just minutes away from Edmonton's renowned 'Refinery Row'. In addition to this landmark opening, 2023 will witness the debut of store locations in St. Catharine's and Etobicoke, Ontario, as well as Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec.

It's noteworthy that every Mark's WorkPro and L'Equipeur Pro store is strategically positioned in close proximity to local industries and skilled trade workers, underscoring the brand's dedication to serving its core audience.

