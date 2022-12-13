Mark Pala Joins MOBIA as Senior Account Executive, Expanding the Company's Presence in Central Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - MOBIA, the leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator, welcomes Mark Pala as Senior Account Executive serving enterprise accounts across Ontario. Cultivating strong relationships with existing clients and forging new ones, Pala will focus on growing MOBIA's presence in Central Canada.

A driven strategic sales professional, Pala brings extensive experience in leveraging the expertise of technical experts and industry-leading partners to enable to clients adopt new technology and execute successful digital transformations. Having worked with clients across finance, insurance, technology, manufacturing, transportation, retail, energy, and mining, he has a proven track record of working collaboratively to create solutions that address his clients' business challenges and meet complex requirements. "I'm ecstatic to join the MOBIA team," said Pala. "The breadth of capabilities and solutions the company offers means that we can bring complete solutions to our customers, encompassing everything from data analytics to infrastructure, the implementation of modern IT methodologies, and risk management through cybersecurity."

MOBIA's deep expertise as a systems integrator, award-winning management, razor focus on customer satisfaction, and people-first culture all played a role in Pala's decision to join the team. "As a firm believer in the importance of building strong relationships internally and with clients and partners, the company's people-focused culture feels like a natural fit for me. I look forward to reconnecting with my industry contacts and introducing them to MOBIA's capabilities and talented team."

"We are pleased to welcome Mark to the team at MOBIA," said Chris Peerless, Vice President. "A focused account executive, Mark's ability to develop relationships built on trust and commitment with team members and customers alike will support our growth in Ontario and enable us to bring innovative IT solutions to more customers. We have big plans for growth in Ontario, where we have successfully acquired over 30 new Enterprise Customers in 2022. Similar to how we built the West, Mark provides MOBIA with a proven winner and will help with the recruitment of future professionals."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA, the leading Canadian systems integrator and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Top Growing Companies, focuses on five key-areas -- Broadband and Wireless Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Apps & Data Services. MOBIA partners with organizations to operationalize new technologies and processes, driving business agility and efficiency – and truly transforming the way they work. To learn more, visit MOBIA.io.

