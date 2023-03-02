MARK ODORICO, File No. 2022-18
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 02, 2023, 16:22 ET
TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decisions and an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decisions and the Order dated March 1, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
