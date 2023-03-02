MARK ODORICO, File No. 2022-18

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

Mar 02, 2023, 16:22 ET

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decisions and an Order in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons and Decisions and the Order dated March 1, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission