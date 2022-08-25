MARK ODORICO, File No. 2022-18

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the Application dated August 13, 2022 made by the party named above to review decisions of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada dated April 7, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

A preliminary attendance will be held on September 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 25, 2022 and Application dated August 13, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]