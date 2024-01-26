MARK ODORICO, File No. 2022-18

Jan 26, 2024, 11:44 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated January 25, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

