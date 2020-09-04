Mark Ledwell Welcomes Virginie Gauthier to Gowling WLG in Toronto

Gowling WLG's Toronto office managing partner Mark Ledwell is delighted to welcome Virginie Gauthier as a partner

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Gowling WLG's Toronto office managing partner Mark Ledwell is delighted to welcome Virginie Gauthier as a partner in its Restructuring, Bankruptcy and Insolvency Group. She will be based in the firm's Toronto office.

Virginie Gauthier is recognized by Chambers, Lexpert and Best Lawyers in Canada as one of the top practitioners in her field, said Mark Ledwell. Virginie joins the firm with more than two decades of experience in bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization.

Mark Ledwell: Partner at Gowling WLG, an international law firm

"As Canada's financial sector continues to adapt to the challenges of the post-COVID economy, Virginie promises to be a critical resource for our clients at a time when bold solutions are in high demand," said Mark Ledwell. "Creative, pragmatic and highly experienced, she will be an outstanding complement to the already formidable bench strength of our financial services team."

Over the course of her accomplished career, Virginie has successfully represented debtors, court officers, purchasers, financial institutions and bondholder committees in a range of complex domestic and cross-border restructuring proceedings.

Dual-qualified in Ontario and Quebec, she serves clients in both official languages.

"From supply chain disruptions and worker safety considerations to new modes of client service, there's no question Canada's business landscape is changing at a rapid clip," said Mark Ledwell. "In Toronto and across the country, Gowling WLG continues to strengthen its many practices to ensure we are in the best possible position to help clients navigate this challenging time."

ABOUT GOWLING WLG'S TORONTO OFFICE

As one of Toronto's top business law firms, Gowling WLG works with many of the world's leading organizations to solve their most critical business problems. Toronto office managing partner Mark Ledwell leads a diverse and highly experienced team that provides insightful advice, valuable counsel and trusted representation across a variety of key industries, including energy, financial services, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, technology and life sciences. Learn more.

Mark Ledwell

Partner at Gowling WLG, an international law firm

