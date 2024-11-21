Mark Kirton & ALS Super Fund Launch 'Courage to Fight' Campaign with Jim Cuddy and Ron MacLean

The campaign kicks off on December 5, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST with a special online concert hosted by Ron MacLean and featuring Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo. This unique event will bring together musicians and celebrities to support those affected by ALS. The concert will be available for free streaming on ALSSuperFund.ca.

The Courage to Fight Super Auction will follow, running from February 6 to 20, 2025. The auction will feature exclusive items donated by celebrities, athletes, and brands, with all proceeds benefiting ALS research and patient care.

"I've been living with ALS for six years, and I'm determined to raise awareness and help others facing the disease," said Kirton. "The ALS Super Fund unites the ALS community, and this campaign is a major step in raising critical funds for research and support."

The ALS Super Fund collaborates with ALS Societies and organizations to drive change. Last year, the Fund raised over $1.3 million in partnership with Canadian NHL teams through various events. This new initiative builds on that success to further the fight against ALS.

"We are grateful to have the support of Jim Cuddy and Ron MacLean," said Kirton. "Their involvement will help us raise vital funds for groundbreaking research and essential patient support."

How to Get Involved:

Watch the concert on December 5, 2024 , at 8:00 PM EST on ALSSuperFund.ca .

Bid in the auction from February 6 to 20, 2025, at ALSSuperFund.ca.

Promote the event on social media and encourage others to join.

For more information, visit www.ALSSuperFund.ca or follow the ALS Super Fund on social media @ALSSuperFund.

About the ALS Super Fund:

The ALS Super Fund unites Canadians to support ALS research and patient care. By collaborating with charities and experts, the Fund aims to make a real impact in the fight against ALS.

