Mark it REaD campaign shines a light on the most common cause of reading difficulties

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Now in its 5th year the Mark it REaD Campaign , led by Dyslexia Canada aims to raise awareness for the most common reason that Canadian children struggle with learning to read, write and spell. When children experience early reading difficulties it can have a lasting negative impact that extends well beyond the classroom. The Mark It Read campaign aims to raise awareness about the need for early identification and intervention to prevent reading difficulties.

Dyslexia is the most common cause of reading difficulties, early identification and intervention are key to success.

"Dyslexia is the most common cause of reading difficulties. When children at risk for dyslexia are identified in kindergarten and intervention is provided right away, they can learn to read well and avoid the social and emotional impacts of falling behind. Unfortunately in Canada, most children with dyslexia are not being identified or properly supported at school, these kids are suffering needlessly and we are working to change that." said Alicia Smith, Executive Director of Dyslexia Canada.

For the 10 to 20% of Canadian children struggling with dyslexia, the teacher's red pen is a constant reminder of the lack of awareness and support needed for them to learn to read, write and spell with their peers and be successful in school and in life. Dyslexia Canada is on a mission to establish legislation in each Canadian province to identify children early and ensure effective intervention is provided throughout the public education system.

To represent the challenges these children have in school, the campaign will light buildings and monuments across Canada red throughout October, which is International Dyslexia Awareness Month.

"This year our Mark it Read Campaign is a true celebration of progress. Over the past year with the release of the Ontario Human Rights Commission Right to Read Report we have seen major steps toward recognizing dyslexia in Canada. Provinces such as Alberta and New Brunswick have also started making much-needed changes to early reading instruction. However we still do not have universal early screening for dyslexia, and as a result, far too many children are needlessly slipping through the cracks."

Some of the lightings and events taking place across Canada include:

October 8th - CN Tower lighting, Toronto, ON

October 14th-17th - City Hall lighting - Regina, SK

October 16th - Canada Place, Sails of Light lighting, Vancouver, BC

October 16th - Scotia Place lighting, Edmonton, AB

October 16th - Legislative Assembly Building lighting, Fredericton, NB

October 16th - City Hall lighting, Halifax, NS

October 16th - City Hall lighting, Summerside , PEI

, PEI October 16th - Olympic Place (the Big O) lighting, Montreal, QC

October 21st - RBC Convention Centre lighting, Winnipeg, MB

These are just a sampling of communities supporting the Mark It Read Campaign, for any specific local details please reach out to [email protected]. For more information about dyslexia and the Mark it Read campaign, please visit www.markitread.org.

About Dyslexia Canada

Dyslexia Canada is a national charity committed to ensuring that every child in Canada with dyslexia gets a fair and equitable education.

Dyslexia Canada was formed in 2016 to ensure that there was a national voice and forum to advocate for all Canadian children with dyslexia. By partnering with professional organizations, experts and advocates, Dyslexia Canada strives to drive systemic change by engaging and educating the public and establishing legislation specific to recognizing and remediating dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability in reading and writing. In Canada, 2 – 4 children in every classroom struggles with dyslexia. "The truth is, getting the help a child with dyslexia needs to learn the fundamental skill of reading is out of reach for most. Canadian families and teachers are not being provided the tools and resources they require" says Keith Gray, Chair of Dyslexia Canada. "We hear stories of children being grades behind, and their parents and teachers are feeling helpless. We need a comprehensive approach at a systemic level that ensures children with dyslexia get the education and chance at life that they deserve."

For further information: Alicia Smith, Executive Director, Dyslexia Canada; Anna Ashbarry, Communications & Outreach Manager, Dyslexia Canada