MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7
Ontario Securities Commission
03 Oct, 2023, 15:48 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the merits hearing time change on October 4, 2023, in the above named matter. The hearing on October 4, 2023, scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. will instead commence at 11:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article