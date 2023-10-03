MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7

Ontario Securities Commission

03 Oct, 2023, 15:48 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the merits hearing time change on October 4, 2023, in the above named matter. The hearing on October 4, 2023, scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. will instead commence at 11:00 a.m.

