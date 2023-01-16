MARK EDWARD VALENTINE, File No. 2022-7

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on September 26 and 28, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits shall commence on September 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and continue on October 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

