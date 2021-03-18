Mark Carney's "Values" Greenwashes the Public on Climate Science and Energy Literacy - New Robert Lyman Report says "Pick Your Poison" on Climate Policy

Mark Carney's new book "Values" is riddled with inaccurate climate dogma; his call for climate risk reporting and energy solutions do not stand up to scrutiny says Friends of Science Society. Efforts to reach NetZero2050 will impose intolerable restrictions on the Canadian economy – new Robert Lyman report says "Pick Your Poison" on climate policies.

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, now UN climate czar, on his new book entitled "Values", spreads news that is full of climate dogma and energy illiterate comments that go unquestioned by most reporters, says Friends of Science Society.

Carney claims that corporate markets and investors are reorienting themselves because societal values are aligning on climate issues, thanks to climate risk reporting by corporations. In reality, this is "Futile Folly" for Canadian companies, since "China emits in one month (819 Mt/month (and rising)) about what Canada emits in one and a half years" as reported by former public servant and diplomat, Robert Lyman.

Carney fails to mention the market manipulation and extortive pressure on corporations that has gone on for almost two decades, with green billionaire foundations funding environmental groups to act as proxies for their vested interests in renewables, enacting multi-million dollar paid demarketing campaigns against fossil fuels as documented by Matthew Nisbet in 2018 in "Strategic philanthropy in the post-Cap-and-Trade years".

Likewise, there has been undue influence on markets by the UNPRI and by the CDP Worldwide, which did a report "In the Pipeline" in 2016. This effectively was a hit piece on the Alberta oil sands that drove off climate-addled investors and insurers. The CDP report focused on issues unrelated to core business excellence, claiming that wind and solar investments by oil companies showed they were preparing for the future. In fact, this is contrary to Carney's claimed "Values" as wind and solar rely on harmful taxpayer subsidies and absurd, economically detrimental government climate policies.

In Robert Lyman's new report – "Pick Your Poison" he details the economic impacts and destruction and green crony favoritism inherent in Canadian climate policies – whether carbon tax, cap and trade, regulation, subsidy, or incentive. The resulting joblessness and heat or eat poverty these policies have brought certainly do not align with Carney's stated social values.

Likewise, Lyman's report "When Giants Arise" shows that western nations obsessed with climate change are in the demographic minority; Asian giants like China and India will certainly outpace the west and have no interest in meeting climate targets that would destroy their burgeoning economies.

According to a peer-reviewed paper by Fiedler et al (2020), entitled "Business Risk and the Emergence of Climate Analytics", climate models are inappropriate for corporations and groups like Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) to assess climate risk.

Carney's book "Values" recites the myths that extreme weather events, floods, and wildfires are evidence of human-caused climate change, indicating that meeting Paris targets will prevent associated damage and costs. Dr. Madhav Khandekar explains that extreme events are normal and integral to climate. Roger Pielke, Jr.'s book "The Rightful Place of Science: Disasters and Climate Change" sets extreme weather events and insurance losses in context, showing no trend when properly assessed.

In Carney's interview with Bloomberg, he blithely states Canada can go to 100% renewables and build an east-west grid, showing a paucity of understanding the complexities of the power grid. Kent Zehr, P. Engineer, pours reality on that concept in "Design Considerations of a Real-World Interprovincial Energy Corridor Transmission Line".

In the film "Global Warning" by award-winning filmmaker Mathew Embry, he shows an unbelieving Canadian climate activist, Catherine Abreu, in conversation with Canadian Professor Ian Clark, after touring his lab where she learns that carbon dioxide does not stay in the atmosphere for centuries, a false belief shared by Mark Carney in his book. Abreu is now part of Canada's Net Zero Expert Panel but shows no sign of understanding what Professor Clark imparted to her.

Climate activists like Carney, continue to greenwash the public and claim a moral high ground that is not supported by the scientific or cost-benefit economic evidence.

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 18th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

P.O. Box 23167, Mission P.O.

Calgary, Alberta

Canada T2S 3B1

Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience.org

E-mail: [email protected](dot)org

Web: climatechange101.ca

SOURCE Friends of Science Society

For further information: Michelle Stirling, 5879682595, [email protected]

Related Links

www.friendsofscience.org

