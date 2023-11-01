Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits Hit Game Winner with Twine and Wine for Season 5

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits is proud to partner with Toronto Raptors broadcaster Leo Rautins for the season five launch of the popular social media series Twine and Wine on October 24th, 2023 on twitter @LeoRautins.

The brand-new season of Twine and Wine will feature a selection of fine California wines available at the LCBO under the Wine and Spirits portfolio.

"We are very excited to partner with Leo on season 5 of his Twine and Wine series," says Brandon Storey, Portfolio Manager at Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits. "Leo is a Toronto Legend and a focal point in growing basketball in Canada. Beyond that, Leo's passion for wine is contagious, and I'm starting to see more and more basketball fans sharing that same passion."

"Where fine wine meets sports excellence," says Daniel Khan, Vice President of International Sales at The Wine Group. "We are thrilled to partner with Leo Rautins as he will bring the passion of wine and sports together with The Wine Group's vast portfolio. Whether you're savoring a bold red after an adrenaline-fueled game or enjoying a crisp white as you relive the excitement of your favorite team's triumph, wine and sports come together to create moments that are worth toasting to.

Season one and two of Twine and Wine aired in 2020 during the NBA's season pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season three and four, during the respective 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Featuring Canadian basketball legend and Raptors broadcast, Leo Rautins executes a trick shot — the 'Twine' — and finish with a cheers — the 'Wine' — with the goal to uplift public moral and sentiment for basketball fans.

Like sipping fine wine at a tasting event, basketball games create the perfect stage for socializing and networking. Fans and aficionados alike come together to witness the excitement, whether it's on the court or among the grapevines, forging connections and sparking lively conversations. The Mark Anthony portfolio of wines continue to evolve the beautiful story that is wine and basketball."

The campaign will live on social media with NewPath Sports & Entertainment leading on all elements of partnership and program management. NewPath Sports & Entertainment has previously done sports partnerships with Scottie Barnes, BioSteel, Skilled Trades College and Timberland Canada.

About Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits

Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits is part of The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, one of North America's most diversified and successful private beverage companies focused on the alcohol beverage sector. Founded in 1972, Mark Anthony grew organically from a one-person wine importing business to a leading producer and distributor of fine wine, spirits and premium beer, and today is the #1 Ready-to-Drink Company in North America. Mark Anthony is an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a successful track record of building amazing company-owned and third-party partner brands from coast to coast in Canada. Today, Mark Anthony remains a private, family-owned business with tremendous pride in being 100% Canadian-owned.

List of wines in order of appearance:

24-Oct 1 THE VELVET DEVIL 31-Oct 2 CHLOE CHARDONANY 7-Nov 3 Main & Vine Pink 14-Nov 4 Franzia 3L 21-Nov 5 CUPCAKE Chardonnay 28-Nov 6 Beringer 5-Dec 7 Main & Vine Pinot 12-Dec 8 7 Deadly Zins 19-Dec 9 Imagery 2-Jan 10 Tribute

