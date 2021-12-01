Maritime Launch Services Announces US-based Subsidiary, Maritime Launch USA Inc., Hiring Robert Feierbach as President

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Maritime Launch Services, one of Canada's leading aerospace firms and the owner of the country's first commercial spaceport, Spaceport Nova Scotia, announced today the creation of Maritime Launch USA Inc., a wholly-owned American subsidiary of the Canadian-owned and operated Maritime Launch Services Ltd., to be led by space industry veteran Robert Feierbach.

"Maritime Launch is proud to expand into the private and public sector markets in the United States with Robert Feierbach joining our team," says Stephen Matier, President and CEO. "The commercial space sector is rapidly growing, and we are excited to provide our expertise to the United States, helping clients and satellite developers orbit their payloads from the most flexible and competitive polar and sun-synchronous orbit launch location in North America."

Robert Feierbach, a respected and recognized space industry entrepreneur, will lead Maritime Launch USA's operations from its Washington DC office, which opens on December 1st, 2021. Over the past 25 years, Feierbach has held senior leadership positions in technologies and services for space and aerospace firms across the United States and Europe, including SpaceX, Space Systems Loral, SES Global, Eutelsat, and Echostar.

"I am thrilled to join the Maritime Launch team," said Robert Feierbach, President. "Maritime Launch USA will support the growing needs of the United States' commercial and government space sectors in the crucial three to five ton medium payload category. We will connect clients across the U.S. with Spaceport Nova Scotia, and its initial launch services using the highly-proven Cyclone-4M launch vehicle."

The space industry is worth over $400 billion US annually and is set to increase to over one trillion by 2040. The backbone of the commercial space industry rests upon the ability to launch satellites into low earth orbit, a challenging task made increasingly difficult by limited operationally-ready launch service providers.

Spaceport Nova Scotia, located near Canso, Nova Scotia, is uniquely positioned to help aerospace clients across Canada and the United States, offering the most globally competitive launch location in North America. Its geographic location and the wide-open launch trajectories it offers over the Atlantic Ocean support the majority of satellites planned by commercial and government low-earth-orbit (LEO) clients in development today.

Last month, Maritime Launch announced its first payload services customer, Nanoracks, a Voyager Space company and the leading commercial payload provider to the International Space Station (ISS).

The company also signed a Letter of Intent to launch with Nova Scotia based GALAXIA Mission Systems, an aerospace company that will deploy small satellites aboard Spaceport Nova Scotia's first flight.

Construction on Spaceport Nova Scotia is to begin in the coming months, with the company's first launch slated for 2023.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial aerospace company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will allow the Cyclone-4M and other prospective launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit, building to a launch tempo of eight launches per year. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

Maritime Launch's suppliers, Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash, are the developers of the Cyclone-4M payload delivery system and they are proven leaders in the aerospace industry with over 65 years of experience with 877 successful launches to date.

