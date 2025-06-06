Maritime Launch Receives Additional Infrastructure Reimbursement Approval for Over $10 Million from the Province of Nova Scotia for an Additional Small Launcher Launch Pad

CANSO, NS, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) announces that the Company has obtained approval from the Province of Nova Scotia for approximately $10.5M under the Capital Investment Tax Credit (CITC). This approval will support the construction of a dedicated launch pad for small launch vehicles, an essential addition to support the company's growing roster of global launch clients.

The CITC is a refundable corporate tax credit designed to encourage capital investment in Nova Scotia through approved projects. The approval awarded to Maritime Launch will facilitate the establishment of highly specialized commercial space infrastructure and enhance Canada's sovereign space capabilities. This approval builds upon prior support from the Province under the CITC program. Approximately $30.7 million in CITC funding has been authorized for qualified infrastructure projects at Spaceport Nova Scotia.

"This support from the Province sends a clear message to the global space industry that Nova Scotia is open for business," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch. "With the help of the CITC, we are building the foundation for Canada's commercial space sector, bringing jobs, innovation, and global investment to rural Nova Scotia and sovereign launch capability to Canada."

The dedicated launch pad is a separate, stand-alone launch platform designed to serve Maritime Launch's growing customer base of international launch providers. The project includes the full suite of specialized infrastructure required for safe and efficient orbital launch operations, including a flame diverter, gas and propellant system interfaces, electrical and power systems, civil works, and other mission-critical components tailored to support modern small launch vehicles.

"Nova Scotia is working to grow our economy, and we're happy to see companies investing in their future here," said Premier Tim Houston. "This tax credit will continue to support Maritime Launch Services in creating something truly exciting to be part of – a spaceport here in the Province. In the process, they'll create opportunities for Nova Scotians in rural areas."

Spaceport Nova Scotia: Driving Economic Growth and Innovation in Nova Scotia and Sovereign Launch Capability for Canada

The CITC-supported infrastructure will generate substantial benefits for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Province as a whole:

Job Creation : As the spaceport becomes operational, up to 30 jobs will be created in the local area, spanning technical, operational, and maintenance roles.

: As the spaceport becomes operational, up to 30 jobs will be created in the local area, spanning technical, operational, and maintenance roles. Local Economic Activity : Infrastructure development and ongoing operations will drive demand across local construction, hospitality, and service sectors.

: Infrastructure development and ongoing operations will drive demand across local construction, hospitality, and service sectors. Investment Attraction : Spaceport Nova Scotia will anchor a new high-tech sector in the region, helping to diversify the local economy and position Nova Scotia as a global destination for space and satellite companies.

: Spaceport Nova Scotia will anchor a new high-tech sector in the region, helping to diversify the local economy and position as a global destination for space and satellite companies. Resilience and Sovereignty: With robust infrastructure in place, Canada strengthens its domestic capability in satellite communications.

The CITC is a targeted incentive program offsets 25% of eligible capital expenditures on approved projects in Nova Scotia, with a maximum benefit of $100 million. The program enables transformative infrastructure projects to move forward in rural regions, attracting private-sector investment and high-quality jobs.

The support of the Nova Scotia Government's CITC program is essential to attract private-sector investment, stimulate innovation, and create the conditions for long-term economic growth.

For more information on this announcement and ongoing development at Spaceport Nova Scotia, please visit: www.maritimelaunch.com/news

About Maritime Launch

Maritime Launch Services Inc. (NEO: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients to support the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. Spaceport Nova Scotia will allow small and medium-sized launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex.

