Marineland's Opening Weekend Attendance is up 37% Compared to Last Year

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Marineland Canada is thrilled to announce a successful opening weekend for the 2023 season. Following a successful 2022 season which was the first season since the Covid 19 pandemic, the marine park was excited to see a 37% increase in attendance compared to last year.

"We are overjoyed to see so many families and visitors return to Marineland Canada" said Marie Holer, Marineland Canada's owner. "We have worked tirelessly to ensure our guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, and we are pleased to see that our efforts have not gone unnoticed."

The park, which has been a popular attraction in Niagara Falls for over 60 years, reopened to the public on May 20th, 2023. Attendees were delighted to visit with and learn about Marineland's marine animals including dolphins, whales, and sea lions. The park also features land mammal exhibits, thrill rides, Polar Splash, an arctic-themed splash pad that opens in July, and other family-friendly activities including park-like, shaded picnic areas.

Despite criticism from animal rights activists in the past, Marineland Canada has remained steadfast in our commitment to providing high-quality care for our animals.

"We understand that our visitors are concerned about the welfare of our animals, and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Mrs. Holer. "We want to assure our guests that our animals receive the highest level of care and attention, and we are constantly striving to improve their habitats and well-being. We consistently meet and exceed provincial and federal regulations regarding animal care, something we are very proud of."

Marineland Canada will be open daily throughout the summer and into October. Visitors are encouraged to pre-book tickets online to ensure a smooth and speedy entry experience.

For more information about Marineland please visit our website at www.marineland.ca

SOURCE Marineland of Canada Inc.

For further information: Marineland, Marketing Department, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-356-2142