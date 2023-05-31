MARINELAND CANADA STATEMENT REGARDING PAWS CHARGES

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Marineland Canada has received a summons regarding caring for three bear cubs born unexpectedly at the park during Covid-19 due to a birth control failure.

PAWS required that Marineland construct a 10,000-square-foot facility for the bear cubs to exact specifications separate from our bear habitat. We instead opted to release the bears to a sanctuary. The cubs were always under regular veterinary care and were healthy. We understand they remain healthy in their new homes.

We appreciate the work PAWS does to protect animal welfare in Ontario but do not believe the park's actions justify the laying of charges under Ontario's animal welfare laws.

The park looks forward to the legal process commencing so that we may defend ourselves in court with respect to our conduct and care for the bear cubs.

For further information: Marineland, Marketing Department, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-356-2142