Marineland Canada Confirms Operating Season Dates As Park Moves Forward With Potential Sale

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Marineland Canada is excited to announce it is opening for the 2024 season on June 28th as school lets out for the summer and in time for the July long weekend. The park will operate 7 days a week through the Labour Day weekend.

As Marineland prepares for a strategic evolution and redevelopment plan that will occur under new ownership, the park will be focusing on core attractions and experiences this season, and offering guests a substantial discount on admission, to recognize decades of community support for Marineland and John and Marie Holer.

While Marineland now looks with promise to a new future, we thank our guests, employees, and community for their continuing support as we complete this necessary evolution.

Tickets for the 2024 season and confirmation of the core attractions that will be operating will be released on Marineland's website and Facebook page on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Visit Marineland.ca for more information and to plan your visit.

