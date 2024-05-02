MARINELAND ANNOUNCEMENT GASLIGHTS CANADIANS ON ITS ANIMAL WELFARE RECORD WHILE FALLING SHORT FOR INNOCENT BELUGAS THAT REMAIN IN ITS CARE

Belugas remain in substandard conditions, while the fate of animals and other species no longer on display is unclear.

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Marineland announced its opening plans for the 2024 season that will continue its display of beluga whales, while shutting down its other animal attractions.

Beluga in underwater viewing area, Marineland 2023. Photo: World Animal Protection. (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

"Marineland is doubling down on its so-called 'Friendship Cove' which is nothing but a substandard venue for innocent beluga whales to be exploited for entertainment purposes," said Melissa Matlow, Campaign Director for World Animal Protection Canada. "Animal welfare groups like us have been concerned for years and after recently being found guilty of animal neglect, Marineland has lost public trust in its ability to care for animals."

Yesterday's announcement suggests the facility may be moving away from its animal attractions, but falls short of a complete transition.

Questions remain over who will take over the beleaguered facility, after a news release claiming a 'potential sale' in April, and the status of its animals and other species housed in its land-animal exhibits, aquarium and so-called 'penguin palace'.

The belugas that remain are kept in increasingly substandard conditions and deserve better.

In April, the Canadian Press reported a horrifying sixteen beluga whales, one orca, one dolphin, two seals and two sea lions have died under suspicious circumstances at Marineland since 2019. Marineland was found guilty under Ontario's animal welfare legislation for failing to comply with an order related to the care of three young black bears.

The Government of Ontario has a role to play in ensuring the transfer of ownership of Marineland leads to higher standards of living for the animals it owns.

"World Animal Protection is renewing its call to have Marineland either transition away completely from animal entertainment or be shut down by province," added Matlow. "The fire sale of Marineland is being done with little to no transparency or oversight from the Government of Ontario and that must change."

Marineland, like so many other under-regulated facilities in Ontario, continues to dodge accountability because of Ontario's weak animal welfare enforcement, which has bred a culture of non-compliance with what little regulations exist in the province.

World Animal Protection has been asking the Ontario government for years to pass stronger regulations and improve enforcement.

