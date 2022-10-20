Marina Kun Helped Put Ottawa On The Global Music Map - Now Endorses Nour Kadri For Mayor "I believe he will help Ottawa be one of the most outstanding capitals in the world."

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Marina Kun has a global reputation. The company she headed for nearly half a century is known to violinists worldwide. The Ottawa Citizen recently reported, "The Kun Shoulder Rest celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, still going strong and still made in Canada." Marina is also a major sponsor of many musical events and organizations including the National Arts Centre, Chamber Fest, 13 Strings, Music and Beyond and others.

Reaching out to the Kadri Campaign by video, Marina said: "I've heard about your reputation and your activism supporting the causes. I believe you will be an excellent choice. I believe you will help Ottawa be one of the most outstanding capitals in the world. I want to endorse you and give you my support. I'll do everything I can to help you win this election."

Marina Kun is an Honourary Campaign Co-Chair.

Kadri said the endorsement is an important one: "Arts and culture critical to the vibrancy of any city - people don't come to cities for the office towers - they come for art."

More info at: https://kadri.ca/platform

