Marina Glogovac appointed CEO and President of Toronto Star

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Star announced today that Marina Glogovac has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Toronto Star, effective June 1, 2022.

Glogovac is an outstanding leader and has enjoyed an exceptional career as a dynamic, experienced, growth-oriented executive with a passion for journalism, community and charity with an outstanding record of leading and growing companies through periods of change and intensifying competition. She brings proven experience in e-commerce, consumer and business-to-business technology, and in building winning content and brands.

Glogovac succeeds Lorenzo DeMarchi, who has been serving as interim CEO and will be returning to his previous role as Chief Investment Officer for Torstar Corporation, the parent company of the Toronto Star.

"We are very pleased that Marina Glogovac has agreed to serve as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Toronto Star," said Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove, co-owners of Torstar. "With Marina we have the very best leader at exactly the right time. Her news media leadership, tech background and digital subscription experience uniquely position her to lead our journey of reinvention at the Toronto Star as we prepare to move to our new Toronto location later this year."

Glogovac joins the Toronto Star after serving since 2013 as President and CEO of CanadaHelps, a leader in providing fundraising and donation technology to charities and donors. Prior to joining CanadaHelps, she had a 25-year career in leading e-commerce, technology and media companies, including as Group Publisher for St. Joseph's Media, which included its flagship magazine Toronto Life, as CEO and Chief Revenue Officer at Lavalife Corp., as Chief Marketing Officer at Kobo Inc., and as Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Now Magazine.

Glogovac has also served on numerous boards and advisory committees, including VerticalScope Inc., 13th Round Fight for Life, The Walrus Magazine Foundation, Magazines Canada, Interactive Advertising Bureau Canada, Ontario Media Development Corporation and Bridgepoint Health Foundation.

"When I started my career in Canada at NOW weekly, it seemed a distant dream to be one day be named CEO of the Toronto Star," Glogovac said. "Steering this cherished and critically important institution is a great responsibility and I am humbled as I accept this role. Along with the owners and every member of the team, I look forward to helping create and ensure a thriving future.

"For 50 years, Joseph Atkinson, the legendary publisher of the Star, pursued his "community-first'" agenda with passion and tenacity while fiercely defending independence and freedom from outside influences. His courage and talent continue to inspire the Star. We are truly standing on the shoulders of giants as we pursue the Star's future as a digital-first, subscriber- and partnership-driven media company. The Star is an icon, a jewel, and I have no doubt that it will continue to be a force in Toronto and beyond," Glogovac added.

In a separate announcement, Torstar Corporation said today it has promoted Neil Oliver, who currently is Chief Operating Officer of Torstar, to the position as Chief Executive Officer and President of Metroland Media.

Oliver is recognized as one of Canada's leading community and daily newspaper experts and has an impressive record of success throughout his more than 35-year career with Metroland and the Toronto Star.

In his new position, Oliver will be responsible for Torstar's community publications, its regional daily newspapers and press operations and will be supporting the print operations of the Toronto Star.

"We are pleased that Neil has accepted this new role," said Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove, co-owners of Torstar. "With Neil's experience and passion, he is perfectly positioned to lead Metroland as it moves into the next phase of its evolution. His strong background of news media leadership, deep understanding of the needs of advertisers and long history of commitment to the communities will serve us well."

