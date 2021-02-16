MariMed's Massachusetts Licensed Subsidiary Named One of Top 2021 Best Cannabis Companies to Work for by Cannabis Business Times Magazine

"We are extremely proud to receive this award and recognition by Cannabis Business Magazine," said Timothy Shaw, Chief Operating Officer of MariMed. "This is a great honor and a testament to the strong company culture we have built. We applaud our staff for this award recognition. We are most grateful for their efforts and dedication during this challenging time of the Covid pandemic. We look forward to maintaining a positive working environment for our employees, customers and partners in 2021 and beyond."

"It is more important than ever to recognize companies that support their teams and are dedicated to best business practices for themselves, their customers, and their employees," said Noelle Skodzinski, editorial director of Cannabis Business Times, which provides legal cannabis cultivators actionable intelligence in all aspects of the industry. "The companies named to this year's lists are creating cultures that encourage collaboration and camaraderie, and we are pleased to bring their stories to light."

About the Best Cannabis Companies to Work for Awards

Leading industry publication Cannabis Business Times developed the awards program in partnership with the Best Companies Group (BCG), a global research organization that conducts employee survey engagement and satisfaction surveys. Through this work, Cannabis Business Times and BCG identify and recognize the best employers in the cannabis cultivation industry and provide organizations with valuable employee feedback. Profiles of companies that earned the distinction as one of the Best Cannabis Companies to Work For are available in the February issue of Cannabis Business Times magazine, which can be read online at CannabisBusinessTimes.com.

The Best Cannabis Companies to Work For awards are based on a comprehensive evaluation of each participating company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics -- accounting for 25% of the evaluation. Company employees were also surveyed (anonymously, responses produced in aggregate) to assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to the workplace -- accounting for 75% of each company's total score. Aggregated results comparing Best Cannabis Companies policies and employee satisfaction survey results to those that did not rank will be available for download soon here.

BCG managed the overall registration and survey process. For companies to participate, they met several eligibility requirements including operating a cultivation or dispensary business; being a public or privately held business or not-for-profit operation based in the U.S. or Canada; having a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees and operating their business for a minimum of one year, among others. Full eligibility requirements can be found here: https://bestcompaniescannabis.com/eligibility-criteria. After a comprehensive analysis of the data and the combined scores, BCG then used its expertise to determine the final ranking. For more information on the Best Cannabis Companies To Work For program, visit www.bestcompaniescannabis.com.

Retainment of MATTIO Communications

MariMed also announced the retainment of MATTIO Communications (MATTIO), the leading cannabis strategic marketing agency, to develop a comprehensive investor relations and communications program. Headquartered in New York City, MATTIO is an award-winning, full-service independent marketing and communications firm that services local and national cannabis and lifestyle clients.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion™. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

