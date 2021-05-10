MariMed Announces Upcoming Conference Attendance

NORWOOD, Mass., May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - MariMed, Inc. (OTC: MRMD) (the "Company" or "MariMed"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today announced Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Virtual Conference. The presentation will take place Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET | 8:30 a.m. PT, and can be accessed at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord55/mrmd/2457216

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people using cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion™. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

