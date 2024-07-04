Representing member agencies from the Americas

MONTRÉAL, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN), a global network of communication agencies working in the tourism and lifestyle sectors, welcomes a new member to its Board of Directors: Marilyne Levesque, founder of Marelle Communications, based in Québec, Canada. Unanimously elected at the network's Annual General Meeting in Bali, she succeeds David M. Zapata, CEO of Zapwater Communications, USA, who has been a member of the Board since the network's creation.

Marilyne Levesque, founder of Marelle Communications (CNW Group/Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN))

This strategic appointment will provide Marelle Communications clients access to communications professionals from around the world. In addition, Marilyne Levesque will represent the interests of the network's member agencies in the Americas, including LMA of Toronto, Canada, Zapwater Communications of Chicago, USA, Sinergia Marketing Turistico of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and LoveBrand of Mexico City, Mexico. She also intends to continue to grow the network by recruiting new agencies and expanding TLN's international reach.

Marilyne founded Marelle Communications in 2018. Marelle boasts a portfolio of major clients in the Montréal, Québec and Canadian tourism industry. Oasis immersion, Le Comité Martiniquais du Tourisme, Igloofest Montréal, Piknic Électronik, Salon International Tourisme Voyage, Salon du livre de Montréal, Salon international de l'Auto de Montréal, Parc Safari, Montréal Centre-Ville, to name but a few, have all entrusted Marelle with their media and general public relations.

About Travel Lifestyle Network

The Travel Lifestyle Network is a global collective of leading independent, like-minded PR and Marketing Communications agencies providing specialist services to clients in the travel and lifestyle sectors. Clients span tourism boards, destinations, hotels and resorts, spas and wellness retreats, visitor attractions, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agents, food and beverage brands, fashion houses, cosmetic companies and luxury labels. Our network members are market leaders in travel and lifestyle communications, with the ability to work collaboratively to achieve valuable return-on-investment for clients across the globe.

