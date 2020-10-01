Marigolds Cannabis Opens Flagship Location in Vancouver's Gastown

Female-led retailer brings cannabis education and a customer focus to British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Gastown residents are welcoming a new cannabis retailer to the neighbourhood with the much-anticipated opening of Marigolds Cannabis at 231 Abbott St. The destination retail space has been thoughtfully cultivated by Christina Michael, a Vancouver-based serial entrepreneur with a personal connection to cannabis.

After a good friend was diagnosed with terminal cancer, Christina promised to learn as much as she could about cannabis and find a way to help people consume legal cannabis responsibly. She has become a vocal advocate for the personal right to integrate cannabis and CBD into daily life. Marigolds Cannabis is a reflection of Ms. Michael's extensive professional background. Her consultancy, Full Circle Enterprises Inc., has given her the opportunity to work in cannabis on large-scale corporate projects, start-ups, retailers and non-profits.

"Marigolds Cannabis is offering consumers a best-in-class retail experience, no matter what their relationship with cannabis. It is so important to me to integrate my personal values of inclusion, collaboration, education and community into the cannabis retail landscape." Michaels emphasizes. "We have brought together a team of seasoned retail and customer service professionals who know that, whether you're selling cannabis, clothing, or coffee, you need to understand your customer and meet them where they are."

Michaels is confident that Marigolds Cannabis will be a cannabis destination for Vancouverites. "Every decision we have made, from licensing, to branding, to product selection and offerings has been with intent." She adds. "We have only just begun to empower cannabis consumers, and Marigolds is rooted in a new era of emerging cannabis culture. Every customer, every team member, is a Friend of Flower."

Marigolds Gastown location opens October 1st at 10 AM. Their second location, at 829 Davie Street in Vancouver, is slated to open in early 2021.

About Marigolds Cannabis:

Marigolds Cannabis is a destination retail space inspired by nature and nurtured by shared beliefs and inclusive practices, rooted in the new era of an emerging cannabis culture. Founded by serial entrepreneur and compassionate advocate Christina Michael, the growing network of stores cannabis offers consumers a space to 'bloom' through education, empowerment, and a customer-focused retail experience. For more information, visit: https://marigoldscannabis.com/ or follow Marigolds Cannabis on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn

About Christina Michael :

Christina is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience. As Founder & CEO of Marigolds Cannabis, Christina has passionately built her business from scratch with her knowledge, ambition and "get it done" attitude. Christina is a results-driven leader who has had the opportunity to work with notable brands within the cannabis sector. She utilized her expertise on large-scale corporate projects, start-ups, retailers and non-profits. In addition to her role at Marigolds Cannabis, Christina is the Canadian Activation Director for Athletes For CARE, awareness and fundraising volunteer for raising the Dr. Peter's Foundation for Complex Health Issues in the cannabis space, as well as a Senior Advisor at Council 45. Her drive, combined with her experience, makes her a natural leader, influencer, and connector. For more information, visit: https://christinamichael.ca/home or follow Christina at: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

