Margaret Atwood to open CJF Awards gala

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce today that Margaret Atwood will provide opening remarks at the 2022 CJF Awards ceremony.

Author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels, Atwood has been published in more than 45 countries and translated into more than 30 languages.

Margaret Atwood will provide opening remarks at the 2022 CJF Awards ceremony on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Atwood joins the CJF ceremony on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario to speak on the importance of a free and vibrant media to a healthy democracy.

"The Canadian Journalism Foundation is honoured that Canadian icon Margaret Atwood will join us to open our annual celebration of excellence in Canadian journalism," says CJF Board Chair Kathy English. "The values Ms. Atwood has long expressed and amplified in her world-renowned writing and in her life - including the importance of our democracy, human rights and our environment - are values shared and celebrated by the CJF."

Throughout her 60-year career, Atwood has won numerous awards for her writing, including two Booker Prizes, the Governor General's Award, the Franz Kafka Prize, the Arthur C. Clarke Award, and the National Book Critics and PEN Center USA Lifetime achievement awards.

Several of her works have been adapted into films and critically acclaimed television series, including the Emmy-Award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale.

Beyond her writing, Atwood is known for her environmental activism and joins award-winning science broadcaster and environmentalist David Suzuki at this year's ceremony, which recognizes the importance of shedding light on the climate emergency.

The CJF thanks the generosity of General Motors in sponsoring a carbon neutral footprint for this event, the CJF's first in-person awards gathering in three years.

In addition to Suzuki, Atwood joins several other Canadian luminaries at this year's CJF Awards ceremony, including internationally acclaimed photographer Ed Burtynsky, who will present the CJF Tribute, and former La Presse journalist Michèle Ouimet, this year's CJF Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

The CJF thanks the generous support of presenting sponsor Google.



The CJF also thanks sponsors Telus, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Accenture, Meta, lululemon, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Sobeys Inc., Medtronic Canada, CIBC, Rogers, Shaw, McCain Foods, KPMG, CTV News, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, General Motors of Canada, Intact Financial, Apple News, Blakes, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Canadian Women's Foundation, Canadian Bankers Association, CDPQ, CIGI, Council of Canadian Innovators, Global News, The Globe and Mail, La Presse, Longview Communications Inc., Maple Leafs Foods, Power Corporation of Canada, Torys LLP and Zainool Mamdani.

