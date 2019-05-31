Margaret Atwood and Indspire Launch the Chief Harry St. Denis Scholarship for Indigenous Environmental Students

OHSWEKEN, ON, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Margaret Atwood, in association with Indspire, is pleased to announce the establishment of two awards for Indigenous Environmental Science students – one for a technical college student and one for a university undergraduate student – in memory of Chief Harry St. Denis.

Harry St. Denis was one of the longest serving Chiefs within the Algonquin Nation in contemporary times. As leader of Wolf Lake First Nation, he was committed to the protection and stewardship of forests, waterways and the Algonquin sacred site 'Akikodijwan'. He motivated and empowered youth to take interest in caring for their environment through the establishment of over 200 sq. kms of protected area and a medicine wheel in the Maganasibi (Wolf River) watershed.

The Chief Harry St. Denis Awards will nurture the talents of young Indigenous leaders to serve in the protection of lands, waterways and species at risk on their territories. These awards are a collaboration between Chief Harry's Lake Kipawa friend and honourary Wolf Lake First Nation Member Margaret Atwood, along with numerous valued supporters. All donations made in memory of Chief St. Denis will be matched by Ms. Atwood up to $25,000 and then matched again by Indspire to triple the amount of each gift.

"Harry was a wonderful person, a beloved Chief and a strong advocate for water issues and respecting the land", said Margaret Atwood. "We are establishing these awards to honour Chief Harry St. Denis's legacy and ensure that Indigenous environmental advocacy continues to have a voice."

Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Indspire echoed these sentiments. "First Nations have had an intricate, respectful, spiritually and physically dependent, grateful, and protective tie to the land. The nature of this tie is one of stewardship, as Chief St. Denis demonstrated throughout his life. This scholarship helps recognize that environmental science coupled with Indigenous knowledge is vital to guiding the way forward."

To donate to the Chief Harry St. Denis Scholarship for Indigenous Environmental Students please visit https://indspire.ca/chief-st-denis/ . All donations are tax deductible.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2017-18 Indspire awarded $14.2 million through 4,900 scholarships and bursaries to Indigenous students across Canada.

