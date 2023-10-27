Marcone Honors First Trilogy Award Recipients

Winners acknowledged at President's Dinner during CFESA Conference

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Marcone Group, a leading national distributor of commercial kitchen, appliance, HVAC, plumbing and pool and spa parts and equipment, has announced winners of its inaugural Trilogy awards.

Chosen for their dedication to working together to improve the Commercial Kitchen industry, Trilogy winners included the following:

Original Equipment Manufacturer: Wayne Lemke, Cleveland Range

Service Agent: Caspers Service Company and Windy City Equipment

Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group: Kevin Randolph

The awards were distributed at Marcone Commercial Kitchen's inaugural President's Dinner, hosted during the 2023 CFESA Conference in San Antonio, Texas in early October. They were designed to recognize the industry value that comes from three key groups working in sync: original equipment manufacturers, service agents, and Marcone as the parts distributor.

"It's an honor to work alongside such talented professionals," said Keri Llewellyn, President of Marcone Commercial Kitchen. "The commercial food service industry is reaching new heights and leaning into positive change. I'm confident we will grow stronger together and accomplish more on behalf of our customers in the coming years."

Marcone Group expanded its successful appliance parts distribution business into the commercial kitchen sector in late 2022, acting on research suggesting the industry would benefit from Marcone's national distribution network. With nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas, Marcone provides next-day ground delivery to 93% of the United States and 100% two-day delivery.

About Marcone

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of 200 locations throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

