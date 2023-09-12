Marcone Commercial Kitchen Named Master Distributor

Now selling parts for Garland Canada

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Marcone Commercial Kitchen, a division of North America's leading appliance parts distributor, announced today that it has become a new master parts distributor of Garland Canada. As a master parts distributor, Marcone now offers overnight delivery of Garland, Lincoln, Cleveland, Frymaster, Merrychef, Convotherm, Multiplex, Kolpak, and Delfield Genuine OEM parts in Canada.

Genuine OEM parts are available to authorized Canadian Service Providers on MyMarcone.com. Marcone will have full inventory levels in the coming weeks.

"Marcone has been the leading OEM residential parts distributor in Canada for such brands as Electrolux, GE, and Whirlpool since 2010. We are excited to provide our world class distribution services to the commercial kitchen industry and its leading equipment distributor, Garland Canada," said Keri Llewellyn, President of Marcone Commercial Kitchen. "We are confident that we can combine the best of Marcone -- parts availability and lowest cost shipping rates in the industry -- with the quality service that Garland Canada customers expect."

Marcone relies on a vast distribution network, including 50,000 square feet of warehouse space in Canada, to provide industry-best delivery times for both ground and air options. It utilizes smart technology within its warehouses to ensure that 99.5% of in-stock orders ship the same day when placed by 4 p.m. EST in Canada.

Marcone's ability to maintain large inventory levels complements service providers field inventory, allowing them to get the parts they need, without having to stock excessively high levels of inventory.

"We look forward to being a strong business partner for the commercial kitchen repair industry in Canada," Llewellyn said. "Our goal is to see commercial kitchens maximize profit by maintaining equipment uptime with same-day repairs. Adding Garland Canada products to our well-rounded catalog is key to doing that."

