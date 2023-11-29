March of Dimes Canada Secures $1.1M in Federal Funding to Empower Stroke Survivors

Government of Canada's Age Well at Home Initiative Strengthens Support and Dignity for Seniors Aging at Home.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - March of Dimes Canada is pleased to announce a $1.1 million federal investment in its After Stroke program, a national personalized recovery program that helps survivors and their families navigate the path forward after a stroke. This project is funded in-part by the Government of Canada's Age Well at Home Initiative.

The federal investment comes through the Government of Canada's Age Well at Home Initiative fund (Scaling Up for Seniors stream), first announced in Budget 2022. The funding is for eligible organizations to expand proven aging-in-place services, like March of Dimes Canada's After Stroke program. This investment in the After Stroke program will expand a national network of peer support groups across Canada.

"The choice to age at home is something every Canadian should have. This is about the dignity of seniors to live how and where they want," says Hon. Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister for Seniors. "So, we're working with organizations like March of Dimes Canada to give all Canadian seniors that choice."

"Thanks to this generous funding, our peer support programs will expand and have a lasting impact for seniors affected by stroke across Canada," says Len Baker, President and CEO, March of Dimes Canada. "This investment supports our mission of empowering people living with disabilities to live and thrive in communities nationwide."

Peer support can make a big difference to those experiencing social isolation, loneliness, and loss of connection in their community because of a disability or chronic condition, including the after-effects of stroke. Peer support networks enable the dignity, rights and well-being of those living with disability – rights guaranteed in Canada by the UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities, being marked this week by International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.

"Peer support programs are an important way for people living with the effects of stroke – especially seniors – to achieve their goals," says Christina Sperling, March of Dimes Canada's National Director, After Stroke. "This exciting new funding will enable more peer support in more communities so that stroke survivors can connect with each other where they live, talk about their experiences, what they're struggling with and share what's worked."

About March of Dimes Canada

March of Dimes Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a society inclusive to people of all abilities. Their mission is to provide a wide range of services to individuals with physical disabilities throughout the country. They are committed to enabling people to achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.

About Stroke in Canada

Stroke is a leading cause of disability in Canada [1] and predominantly affects older people, with about 10 per cent of adults aged 65 years and older having experienced a stroke.[2] As a result, these seniors lie at the intersection of being a senior and having a disability, often with the compounded barriers faced by both groups.

About March of Dimes Canada's After Stroke Program

March of Dimes Canada supports seniors and their families through programs like After Stroke, in-home community-based care, and more. After providing after stroke services for two decades, March of Dimes Canada established the After Stroke program in 2021 to fill gaps in the system and give those affected by stroke a seamless transition from hospital to home and beyond. By offering support tailored to each individual, the program helps people impacted by stroke to establish a much-needed sense of connection, and equips them with mentorship, tools, and resources needed to resume their lives and re-engage with the people, places, and activities in their communities they love and value. The benefits of peer support are documented in academic literature and included in Stroke Best Practice Recommendations. For more information about After Stroke, please visit afterstroke.ca.

