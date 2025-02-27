March is Ladder Safety Month

New Swedish Telescopic Ladders Designed to be Safe, Stable and Durable

MEQUON, Wis., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- To meet the rigorous demands of trade professionals and emergency personnel, W.steps PRIME, COMBI and RESCUE Line telescopic ladders from Hultafors Group North America are now available in the United States and Canada. As part of its commitment to safety, W.steps ladders have gone through extensive, third-party testing. The PRIME and COMBI Lines are Type 1A heavy duty ANSI certified, as well as EN 131 and SP. The RESCUE ladders are NFPA 1930 and EN1147 certified.

The W.steps PRIME 9.5′ telescopic ladder collapses down to 30" (pictured left). The PRIME 11.5′ ladder is equipped with stabilizers to provide two additional points of ground contact and collapses down to 35" (pictured center, partially extended). The 13.5′ PRIME Line ladder also has stabilizers and collapses down to 36" (pictured right). The W.steps COMBI 7.5′ and COMBI 9.5′ telescopic ladders easily convert from a standalone, A-frame or leaning ladder and are now available in the United States and Canada.

W.steps (pronounced "vee-steps") traces its roots to Sweden and brings with it an exacting Scandinavian design and manufacturing approach that produces a stable, durable and efficient ladder. A number of features contribute to safety, including a patented triangular tube design that makes W.steps ladders stronger and more rigid, and wider rungs with grooved channels that disperse dirt and moisture for a better shoe grip.

In terms of convenience, since W.steps ladders are telescopic, users can easily extend them to the precise height that's required and then quickly collapse them for compact transport and storage. For example, the 13.5′ telescopic PRIME ladder collapses down to 36".

W.steps Design Innovations

The PRIME, COMBI and RESCUE Line ladders are all made in Sweden from aircraft-grade, certified aluminum and have rails with a triangular tube design. This advanced engineering produces superior torsional rigidity, making the ladders stronger and more stable than round tube telescopic ladders.

With safety in mind, the rungs on W.steps ladders have grooved channels to disperse dirt and moisture and are 3 1/8" wide to help prevent slipping, provide more comfort and reduce muscle fatigue. In fact, the rungs are 30% wider than competing products and are designed to be level when the ladder is leaned against a wall at a 75-degree angle.

To provide a stable platform to safely perform tasks and help prevent slipping, the bases of all W.steps PRIME and COMBI ladders have angled rubber feet and the top rails are capped with durable rubber that can be adjusted individually to accommodate uneven or obstructed surfaces. In addition, the 11.5′ and 13.5′ PRIME ladders have patented stabilizers that provide two additional points of ground contact.

For even more stability, the PRIME and RESCUE Lines offer adjustable safety feet as an add-on accessory. With these feet, the leg height can be set individually to ensure the ladder has full, level contact on uneven surfaces.

W.steps' focus on safety also covers the ladder's closing. Users must push two buttons to initiate the closing mechanism, eliminating the possibility of accidental unlocking. To avoid pinched fingers, which is a common occurrence with competing products, all PRIME and COMBI ladders feature an exclusive slow close system.

The telescopic PRIME Line ladders come with a one-year warranty, can hold up to 330 lbs. and have an MSRP of $359 for the 9.5′, $399 for the 11.5′ and $599 for the 13.5′ model.

W.steps COMBI Line

For professionals who require more versatility, the W.steps COMBI Line can be used as a standalone, A-frame or leaning ladder. With advanced engineering, it takes just seconds to convert the ladder from one configuration to another. As a leaning ladder, its height can easily be adjusted. For situations that require more stability, the A-frame configuration is ideal. The COMBI line ladders come with a one-year warranty, can hold up to 330 lbs. and have an MSRP of $449 for the 7.5′ and $599 for the 9.5′ model.

W.steps RESCUE Line

The W.steps RESCUE Line was designed specifically for emergency and military personnel who work in tough, unpredictable environments. These ladders can handle up to 1,100 lbs., hold three people simultaneously, easily convert to a stretcher and are NFPA 1930 and EN1147 certified. The RESCUE Line ladders come with a one-year warranty and have an MSRP of $799 for the 11.5′ and $999 for the 13.5′ model.

W.steps ladders are available online at Acme Tools, H To O Supply and through Hultafors Group North America dealers nationwide. For more information, visit wsteps.us.

Background

W.steps is part of the Hultafors Group NA portfolio of premium professional brands. Hultafors Group NA is part of Hultafors Group, a global company based in Göteborg, Sweden, that offers superior brands designed and manufactured specifically for tradespeople.

In addition to W.steps, the Hultafors Group brands include Hults Bruk, SCANGRIP, Johnson Level, CLC Work Gear, Hultafors Tools, Martinez Tools, Snickers Workwear, Solid Gear Footwear and Hellberg Safety.

