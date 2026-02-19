CRCD's annual return was 4.3%

Highlights as at December 31, 2025

Share price: $19.45, up $0.81 from December 31, 2024

Annual return: 4.3%

Return of the Investments impacting the Quebec economy portfolio: 7.4%

Return of the Other investments portfolio: 4.0%

Amounts committed by CRCD and its partner funds: $2,179 million in more than 675 businesses, cooperatives and funds

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) ended its 2025 financial year with $116.5 million in net earnings and a 4.3% return. CRCD had net assets of $2,813 million as at December 31, 2025. These results bring the share value up to $19.45 as at 12 p.m. today. That means the share price is up by $0.81 from December 31, 2024 (an increase of $0.78 compared to the first half of 2025).

These annual returns are mainly the result of business investments and the performance of market investments. In 2025, the Investments impacting the Quebec economy portfolio achieved a 7.4% return. This outcome is in line with the uncertain economic and geopolitical environments that SMEs are facing. Some partner companies posted better results, while other companies were more affected.

"In an economic environment that's still marked by uncertainty, the portfolio's performance mainly reflects the resilience of businesses we're supporting across Quebec. Whether it's diversifying their markets, boosting their competitive edge or maintaining their growth trajectory, the issues faced by business owners call for constant presence and tailored solutions. We're proudly continuing our role to provide hands-on and attentive support, with more than $2 billion invested to benefit our partner companies and a sustainable Quebec economy," said Nathalie Bernard, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital, and manager of CRCD.

The Other investments portfolio posted a 4.0% return. This result was driven by positive performance in most asset classes, although it was limited by the drop in the value of bonds due to rising long-term interest rates during the fiscal year.

Share issues

In fiscal 2025, share redemptions totalled $161 million and subscriptions totalled $131 million. Shares are still available for the 2025 share issue period, which will continue until the end of February. Investors can still purchase up to $5,000 in shares to take advantage of the 25% tax credit for the 2025 fiscal year. For more information, visit desjardins.com/crcd-subscription.

Governance and business model

Shareholders are invited to attend the webcast of the 25th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 11 a.m. live on capitalregional.com/AGM. This meeting will cover financial results and the strategic business model developments that were announced in August 2025.

On January 1, 2026, in collaboration with its manager Desjardins Capital, CRCD implemented its new business model, under which all of its investments impacting the Quebec economy activities will now be made exclusively indirectly, through private partner funds managed by Desjardins Capital.

This strategic shift enables CRCD to fully pursue its key role in Quebec's business ecosystem, better meet the expectations of its shareholders, and increase the resources dedicated to the growth and long-term sustainability of local businesses. By strengthening its governance and opening the door to new market opportunities, this change reflects the board of directors' commitment to enhancing performance management and fostering sustainable growth to ensure CRCD's solidity and longevity.

About Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins

With nearly 109,000 shareholders, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) invests its pooled capital in Quebec businesses to promote wealth creation across all regions and for future generations. A public company with net assets of $2,813 million, CRCD leverages the financial tools it has developed alongside Desjardins Capital, which manages it. This foundational ecosystem aims to boost, showcase and firmly establish Quebec's top entrepreneurial talent. As at December 31, 2025, $2,179 million has been committed to support more than 675 businesses, cooperatives and funds from all sectors and regions across Quebec.

As at December 31, 2025, the share's compounded returns were 4.3% over one year, 4.0% over three years, 3.7% over five years, 3.4% over seven years and 4.4% over ten years. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions, as applicable. These rates of return do not take into account the income tax credits obtained by the shareholder upon acquisition or exchange of shares, or any income taxes payable by any shareholder that would have reduced returns. CRCD shares are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates and their past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investment fees may apply. Please read the online prospectus before investing.

