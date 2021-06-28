Marc Peliel appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Humania Assurance

A seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Peliel has an impressive international track record in building a solid network of relationships in the financial services industry. As a results-oriented visionary, he has an extensive background and experience in strategic planning, managing high-performing teams, and mergers and acquisitions. He has been involved in all of Humania's strategic partnerships and projects of the past few years, including the launch of L2A, the alliance with Emma, and the acquisition of Tour + Med.

As a CPA, CMA, Mr. Peliel is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and holds two bachelor's degrees from Université du Québec à Montréal, one in actuarial science and the other in management accounting.

"I am very proud and happy to become President and CEO of Humania Assurance, a company that I am profoundly fond of," Mr. Peliel said. He continued: "Humania is an agile and innovative company that has experienced continuous growth over the past few years. I would like to express my gratitude to Stéphane Rochon for his exemplary leadership and to all the members of the management team. Together, and thanks to the work of all our teams, we have succeeded in modernizing our company and positioning Humania as an innovative insurer Canada-wide. We will obviously continue our efforts in this direction while maintaining our decision-making efficiency and continuing to develop strategic and innovative partnerships to make insurance more accessible."

Jacques Martineau, Chair of Humania's Board of Directors, stated: "Since our founding in 1937, Humania Assurance has always been an innovative, financially solid and successful company thanks to its talented managers. With Marc's appointment, we can count on a remarkable team that will enable us to continue to develop our mutual, achieve our mission and promote our values."

About Humania Assurance

Humania is a mutual life insurance company that has been developing insurance solutions tailored to meet Canadians' needs for more than 80 years. It designs innovative, web-accessible, and competitively priced coverage that simplifies and accelerates the insurance process.

The success of this strategic direction enables Humania Assurance today to explore new technologies and to provide all Canadians with products that are wholly focused on the client experience. Humania Assurance has been certified as a Healthy Enterprise (CAN/BNQ 9700-800) since 2017.

For more information: www.humania.ca

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on LinkedIn

Website: https://www.humania.ca/en-CA/individual

SOURCE Humania Assurance

For further information: Isabel Portelance, Vice-President, Human Resources, Telephone: 450 771-1334, poste 320 | Email : [email protected]

Related Links

www.humania.ca

