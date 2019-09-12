Marc Anthony True Professional Launches a Hemp Oil Collection to Meet Consumers' Growing Demand for Cannabis-Derived Beauty Products

As regulation around cannabis continues to ease around the globe the trend towards cannabis-related ingredients, including hemp, will continue to grow. MAV Beauty Brands expects that as the industry continues to develop, beauty consumers will increasingly embrace cannabis-related products for its quick absorbing moisture and nourishing properties.

"Since the Canadian government legalized cannabis last year, the idea of cannabis related beauty products is no longer taboo, but rather a rising trend. Consumers are becoming savvier about the many health and beauty benefits that can be extracted from the plant, and increasingly looking for innovative applications in haircare," says Marc Anthony Venere, Founder and CEO of MAV Beauty Brands. "To match consumer demand, we are introducing a new collection that captures the beauty benefits of hemp seed oil and gives Canadian consumers well-nourished and beautiful hair."

At the foundation of MAV Beauty Brands' success is its ability to respond to consumer trends with a fast go-to-market strategy that meets the evolving needs and interests of consumers and retailers. This agility has allowed its brands to consistently be at the forefront of innovation, creating solution-based products tailored to each consumers' unique needs. Marc Anthony True Professional is one of the first fast-moving hair care brands to capture the cannabis sativa (hemp Seed) oil trend and be on the market within their retailer channels, at a time of increasing demand.

The Marc Anthony True Professional Nourishing Hemp Oil collection offers lightweight hydration powered by cannabis sativa (hemp Seed) oil. The oil is rich in omega fatty acids, which helps to promote healthy hair growth; and the products are silicone free, which means no heavy build-up. The collection offers essential moisture and protection to all hair types, including fine and delicate strands.

The collection consists of four regimen-based products:

Nourishing Hemp Oil Instant Cooling Scalp Treatment , $11.99 CAD

, CAD Nourishing Hemp Oil Essential Moisture Shampoo , $11.99 CAD

, CAD Nourishing Hemp Oil Essential Moisture Conditioner , $11.99 CAD

, CAD Nourishing Hemp Oil Moisture Rescue Conditioning Treatment, $3.99 CAD

Nourishing Hemp Oil products are newly available at:

Walmart Canada, August 2019: Shampoo, Conditioner, Scalp Treatment and Conditioning Treatment.

Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix, September 2019: Shampoo, Conditioner and Scalp Treatment.

About Marc Anthony True Professional

Marc Anthony Cosmetics is a developer of world-class hair and body care products and the largest independent beauty brand in Canada. The Marc Anthony True Professional® brand is comprised of high-quality, affordable hair and body care products that nourish, hydrate and protect. The brand is centered on performance-based, salon quality products. For over twenty years it has been the mission of Founder and CEO, Marc Anthony Venere, and his team of Pro Stylists to inspire innovation, trends and guarantee that each product delivers superior results to be worthy of the seal "Salon-Created. Salon-Approved." Marc Anthony Cosmetics is sold in many specialty, food, drug and mass retailers in North America and in over twenty-five countries globally. For more information on Marc Anthony Cosmetics, visit www.marcanthony.com.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a high-growth global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and rapidly growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure and Cake Beauty. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 25 countries around the world, in over 100 major retailers and through over 60,000 doors.

