Marathon Palladium Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the environmental assessment for the proposed Marathon Palladium Project, located near the town of Marathon, Ontario.

The project was subject to an environmental assessment by a joint review panel from 2011 to 2014. In January 2014, the environmental assessment of the proposed project was put on hold at the request of the project's initial proponent, Stillwater Canada Inc. The Joint Review Panel that was established to assess the project was also disbanded. In July 2020, the new proponent for the project, Generation PGM Inc., informed the Agency that it wished to resume the environmental assessment. For this reason, a new joint review panel will be appointed in consultation with the Government of Ontario to conduct and continue the environmental assessment under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the environmental assessment. These steps include reviewing and commenting on documents submitted by the proponent as well as preparing for and participating in the public hearing. The funding will also assist with reviewing and commenting on the draft potential conditions, including mitigation measures and follow-up program requirements, that would be required if the project is allowed to proceed.

Applications received by November 6, 2020, will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted at a later date on the project's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while fulfilling its responsibility to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

To apply for funding, please contact the Participant Funding Program to request an application form by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884. For more information about the funding process, please visit the Funding Programs website.

For further information: Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]

