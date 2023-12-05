MAPS Awarded €100K from NATO to Advance Microgrid Technology for Disaster and Conflict Recovery

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - McGuire Aero Propulsion Solutions Inc. ("MAPS") is excited to announce a €100K grant award competitively secured through NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) Energy Resilience Challenge. As part of this award, MAPS will join the DIANA accelerator programme.

DIANA exists to harness emerging and disruptive technologies, boosting NATO's competitive edge in collective defence and security. As climate-change-influenced natural disasters and conflict become more frequent and severe, efficient means to re-establish power to critical infrastructure in the aftermath is more critical than ever. As a result, self-contained power systems that are quickly installed, require minimal maintenance, and operate independently are highly valuable. DIANA sought technology solutions that enable the modular design of microgrids that can meet supply demands; recognizing that existing solutions are inadequate.

This funding will support MAPS' demonstrator development, accelerating the commercialization of superior primary-power-generation equipment to provide scalable on-site electrical service that is inherently reliable, resilient, modular, and configurable which uses sustainable sources. This modular power generation equipment will be integrated into a complete microgrid solution by MAPS in a rugged, self-contained package with the form factor of a shipping container. MAPS' solution is equally serviceable in defence and civilian application.

"MAPS is honoured to be part of the select cohort joining the NATO DIANA accelerator programme. Leveraging access to accelerator sites and test centres across the Alliance to certify and demonstrate our technology's capacity to deliver under the most demanding defence sector standards will further showcase to our future customer base that we provide the rugged, dependable, and breakthrough performance they require." said Daniel McGuire, CEO & Founder of MAPS. "The DIANA challenge sought solutions to address two sets of disruptive capabilities and MAPS' solution tackles both. This emphasizes both the need for MAPS' technology and its broad applicability to system level solutions."

"NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic is supporting Canadian innovators as they adapt their solutions for defence and security needs. As the rules-based international order is increasingly challenged, it is essential that Allies work together to sharpen NATO's technological edge. The strong showing of seven successful Canadian innovators in these first three NATO DIANA challenges shows that Canada is ready to answer that challenge, with the best and brightest in the world."

– The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

MAPS' leadership in developing additive manufacturing design systems and tool chains for high temperature, critical rotating components and advanced materials will propel their development and commercial deployment of their advanced, novel turbomachinery solution for distributed power generation. This industry transferable knowledge has the capacity to usher in a new era of advanced manufacturing in Canada across a broad industrial base.

McGuire Aero Propulsion Solutions Inc. (MAPS) is developing a sustainable, transformative, net-zero power generation technology for microgrid applications: the micro-power-plant (MPP). Our patented technology brings resiliency for the user's operations while giving them control over their electricity costs and emissions. The MPP provides a turnkey solution that is flexible, scalable, and easy-to-deploy anywhere: a microgrid-in-a-box. For more information, visit www.maps-power.com.

DIANA, NATO's innovation accelerator, is part of a radical and progressive response to a changing world. DIANA believes there is a need to value and understand the diverse ecosystems and connections that lead to innovation throughout the Alliance, foster and protect them, and do everything we can to help them positively shape the security environment of tomorrow. DIANA does this by working directly with leading innovators and entrepreneurs – from early-stage start-ups to more mature companies – supporting the success of their businesses, giving them access to testing environments, connecting them to defence experts and providing grant funding.

