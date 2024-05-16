MAPPING CANADA'S CAPTIVE WILDLIFE PROBLEM: WORLD ANIMAL PROTECTION LAUNCHES INTERACTIVE TRANSPARENCY TOOL AS EXOTIC ANIMAL ESCAPES CONTINUE FROM COAST TO COAST

Tool launch due to governments' ongoing failure to adequately track and restrict ownership of captive wildlife across Canada

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection Canada has officially launched its interactive transparency tracking tool to monitor captive wildlife incidents in Canada. The launch comes as dozens of underregulated roadside zoos are beginning to open for the season.

Lion at a roadside zoo in Ontario. Undersized enclosures or unsafe, unsanitary conditions and lack of shelter were observed at many zoo-type venues across Ontario. (C) World Animal Protection (CNW Group/World Animal Protection) Monkey at a roadside zoo in Ontario. With few regulations in place, it is not surprising that there are more zoos, wildlife displays, and zoo-type exhibits in Ontario than in any other jurisdiction in Canada. Photo: World Animal Protection, 2022 (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

"While there are frequent escapes, attacks and zoonotic disease outbreaks throughout Canada, it's typically reported as stand-alone incidents, if at all," says Michèle Hamers, Wildlife Campaign Manager for World Animal Protection Canada. "That's why World Animal Protection came up with this tool, to show that captive wildlife problems are a systemic issue across Canada."

The tool adds a layer of transparency to Canada's opaque captive wildlife problem. Documenting instances of zoonotic disease outbreaks, escapes, attacks and more, the tool is the most comprehensive database to date by any organization or government in Canada.

World Animal Protection is also encouraging Canadians to document and send in tips and information of captive wildlife problems in their communities.

While provinces like Alberta, have led the way in creating comprehensive zoo regulations and captive wildlife restrictions, other provinces, notably Ontario and Manitoba, have not.

Canada's captive wildlife problem requires intervention from both provincial and federal governments. World Animal Protection's research found more than 1.4 million wild animals are kept as pets in Canadian households, and Canada continues to import hundreds of thousands of wild animals every year, mostly for the pet trade.

It's why World Animal Protection is supporting Bill S-15, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act, while calling on parliamentarians to expand the scope of the bill to include more species beyond banning the commercial trade, keeping and breeding of elephants and great apes for entertainment purposes.

World Animal Protection also applauds efforts from the federal government to engage with provinces, territories and stakeholders for a national approach to animal welfare and public safety for captive wildlife.

"The prevalence of captive wildlife ownership, trade and breeding is much higher in Canada than many might realize, that's why standardizing the approach to these issues is critical," added Hamers. "This new tool illustrates the status-quo simply is not working, and we need an evidence-first approach to policies to protect wildlife and Canadians."

Across all levels of government, World Animal Protection continues to advocate for changes to captive wild-animal regulations.

