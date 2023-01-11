Maple Welcomes Nick Stein As Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned brand builder who led successful Marketing teams at Top Hat, Salesforce, Alida and PocketHealth joins Maple leadership team to scale adoption of virtual care in Canada

As patients, companies, and healthcare providers across Canada increasingly turn to Maple as a trusted partner to improve the frontline healthcare experience, Stein joins recent executive hires Carl Smith and Marc Caltabiano to accelerate the company's next phase of growth

Maple is one of North America's fastest-growing companies and Canada's leading virtual care platform, providing almost 4 million patients timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers from their phones or computers

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Maple, Canada's leading virtual care platform, announced today that Nick Stein will join the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Stein will lead Maple's marketing strategy, including brand management, corporate communications, product marketing and customer acquisition and retention. Stein joins recent executive hires Carl Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Caltabiano, Chief Product Officer, to accelerate Maple's next phase of growth following a $75 million CAD Series B fundraising in 2020 led by Loblaw subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart and the acquisition of virtual health startup Wello in 2022.

Stein has deep experience building winning brands, attracting top talent, leading high-performing teams and accelerating business growth across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as the first Chief Marketing Officer at PocketHealth, a diagnostic image sharing platform, where he built and scaled the Marketing function, drove the go-to-market strategy and helped attract nearly one million patients across the United States and Canada. Prior to that, Stein was the founding Chief Marketing Officer at Top Hat, an education technology platform, which raised more than USD $200 million in venture capital. During Stein's tenure, Top Hat increased revenue by 300% and grew from from 100 to 500 employees.

Previously, Stein held senior leadership positions at Vision Critical (now Alida), Salesforce, and Rypple, a venture-backed startup acquired by Salesforce. Prior to his career in technology, Stein was an award-winning journalist at Fortune magazine and CBC News. He holds a Masters in journalism from Columbia University and a BA from McGill University.

"Nick is a highly experienced industry leader and I'm thrilled to have him join our executive team as Maple builds on its steep trajectory of growth," said Brett Belchetz, CEO and co-founder of Maple. "Nick has a demonstrated track record building and scaling marketing teams, and a unique perspective on storytelling as an award-winning journalist."

"The Covid pandemic has placed unprecedented pressure on an already overburdened healthcare system and has pushed frontline healthcare workers to the breaking point. Maple has a unique opportunity to ease that burden by improving the delivery of healthcare for all Canadians," said Nick Stein, Chief Marketing Officer at Maple. "I'm looking forward to joining such a passionate, mission-driven team and helping to improve care for millions of patients."

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca .

